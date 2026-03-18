Exciting Leasing Offer for B2B Customers: Opel Vivaro Electric and Opel Combo Electric Now Available at Diesel Prices

Advantageous: Professional customers can lease all-electric Vivaro and Combo LCVs at the price of a comparable diesel model until the end of June

Cost saving and emission cutting: Enjoy highly flexible, locally emissions-free battery-electric vans that make no compromise on practicality or loading volume

Attractive entry into electromobility: Vivaro Electric leasing offer from €316 per month1, Combo Electric already from €270 per month2 (all prices excl. VAT in Germany)

Opel is slashing the prices for its battery-electric light commercial vehiclesandand will now offer them for the same leasing price as comparable diesel variants. This means that customers can switch to the battery-electric version of the best-selling Vivaro LCV for as little as €316 per month; while the compact Combo Electric van is available at monthly leasing rates from just €270(all prices excl. VAT in Germany) – without special payment. Thus, commercial customers can enjoy locally emissions-free driving without compromising on performance or everyday practicality while saving leasing costs.Opel is continuing to promote electric mobility with its campaign, which will run until the end of June. The manufacturer is focusing on a particularly important and sensitive economic factor for commercial customers: Whereas battery-electric vehicles are normally more expensive to lease than combustion engine models with comparable performance, this is no longer the case with the new ‘Electric at the price of diesel’ leasing initiative.At the same time, the Opel Combo Electric and Opel Vivaro Electric offer full flexibility, performance and everyday practicality for customers without having to make any compromises, e.g. when loading work equipment. The battery-electric, 100 kW (136 hp) Combo Electric offers up to 4.4 mof load volume and can carry up to around 780 kilogrammes of material. Meanwhile, the compact van can cover up to 354 kilometres between charging stops (according to WLTP).Commercial customers looking for a state-of-the-art all-rounder that can carry even more load and still emit zero local emissions will find what they are looking for in the Vivaro Electric. The 100 kW (136 hp) electric van, which is available in two lengths, comes either with a 49 kWh battery (42 kWh useable capacity) and a range of up to 223 kilometres (according to WLTP) or with a 75 kWh battery (69 kWh useable capacity) and a range of up to 352 kilometres (WLTP). In addition, with a height of around 1.90 metres, the Vivaro Electric is suitable for underground parking and, thanks to the battery's practical underfloor design, offers full flexibility in terms of space utilisation and loading volume. Depending on the version, the battery-electric transporter can carry up to 1,363 kilogrammes of payload and offers a maximum load volume of 6.6 m. In addition, numerous modern driver assistance systems also make daily work trips and manoeuvring in the city or on company premises easier and safer.