Exciting Leasing Offer for B2B Customers: Opel Vivaro Electric and Opel Combo Electric Now Available at Diesel Prices

- Advantageous: Professional customers can lease all-electric Vivaro and Combo LCVs at the price of a comparable diesel model until the end of June
- Cost saving and emission cutting: Enjoy highly flexible, locally emissions-free battery-electric vans that make no compromise on practicality or loading volume
- Attractive entry into electromobility: Vivaro Electric leasing offer from €316 per month1, Combo Electric already from €270 per month2 (all prices excl. VAT in Germany)
Opel is continuing to promote electric mobility with its campaign, which will run until the end of June. The manufacturer is focusing on a particularly important and sensitive economic factor for commercial customers: Whereas battery-electric vehicles are normally more expensive to lease than combustion engine models with comparable performance, this is no longer the case with the new ‘Electric at the price of diesel’ leasing initiative.
At the same time, the Opel Combo Electric and Opel Vivaro Electric offer full flexibility, performance and everyday practicality for customers without having to make any compromises, e.g. when loading work equipment. The battery-electric, 100 kW (136 hp) Combo Electric offers up to 4.4 m3 of load volume and can carry up to around 780 kilogrammes of material. Meanwhile, the compact van can cover up to 354 kilometres between charging stops (according to WLTP3).
Commercial customers looking for a state-of-the-art all-rounder that can carry even more load and still emit zero local emissions will find what they are looking for in the Vivaro Electric. The 100 kW (136 hp) electric van, which is available in two lengths, comes either with a 49 kWh battery (42 kWh useable capacity) and a range of up to 223 kilometres (according to WLTP3) or with a 75 kWh battery (69 kWh useable capacity) and a range of up to 352 kilometres (WLTP3). In addition, with a height of around 1.90 metres, the Vivaro Electric is suitable for underground parking and, thanks to the battery's practical underfloor design, offers full flexibility in terms of space utilisation and loading volume. Depending on the version, the battery-electric transporter can carry up to 1,363 kilogrammes of payload and offers a maximum load volume of 6.6 m3. In addition, numerous modern driver assistance systems also make daily work trips and manoeuvring in the city or on company premises easier and safer.
[1] A leasing offer with an option to purchase for business customers (subject to credit approval) from Stellantis Bank SA, German Branch, Siemensstraße 10, 63263 Neu-Isenburg, for the Opel Vivaro Electric panel van M, 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor, with automatic electric transmission with fixed gear ratio, no special leasing payment, monthly lease payment €316.00, term 48 months, mileage allowance 10,000 km/year. All prices are exclusive of VAT. If the customer does not exercise the purchase option, any excess or shortfall in mileage (with a tolerance of 2,500 km in each case) as well as compensation for any damage will be invoiced at the end of the contract. Delivery costs are not included in the leasing offer and must be paid separately to the dealer. Offer subject to change and valid only if the contract is received by June 30, 2026, latest. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. Variations of a few cents are possible. Available only at participating Opel dealers in Germany.
[2] Sample mileage-based leasing offer for the Opel Combo Electric panel van M, 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor, with automatic electric transmission and fixed gear ratio: €0 special leasing payment, monthly leasing payment €270.00, term 48 months, annual mileage 10,000 km. A leasing offer with a purchase option for business customers (subject to credit approval) from Stellantis Bank SA, German branch, Siemensstraße 10, 63263 Neu-Isenburg. All prices are exclusive of VAT. If the customer does not exercise the purchase option, any excess or shortfall in mileage (with a tolerance of 2,500 km in each case) as well as compensation for any damage will be invoiced at the end of the contract. Delivery costs are not included in the leasing offer and must be paid separately to the dealer. Offer subject to change and valid only if the contract is received by June 30, 2026, latest. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. Variations of a few cents are possible. Available only at participating Opel dealers in Germany.
[3] The stated range was determined on the basis of the WLTP test procedures (Regulation (EC) No. 715/2007 and Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range may vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular personal driving style, route conditions, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning as well as thermal preconditioning.