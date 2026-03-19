Excitement Guaranteed: Opel to Participate at 2026 Paris Motor Show

Restart: German brand returns to renowned ‘Mondial de l’Auto’ after ten years

Broad portfolio on display: New Opel Astra, new GSE high-performance as well as further successful models and surprising innovations will thrill the public

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Last September, Opel celebrated spectacular. This year, the German brand will present its current state-of-the-art models and exciting innovations in Paris. With an extensive portfolio, Opel is returning to thein the French capital after a ten-year hiatus. The renowned international motor show is one of the oldest and most important events in the industry and showcases key future trends in mobility including the corresponding models.“We are looking forward to celebrating Opel’s return to the Paris Motor Show with the public in October,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl, announcing: “There, visitors will be able to experience our latest models in a very unique setting. I can already promise that our appearance in Paris will be exciting, diversified and exceptional. Stay tuned!”Opel's presentation at the ‘Mondial de l'Auto’ will focus on newly launched models such as the, which made itsjust a few weeks ago. Powerful all-electric cars such as theor the recently announcedwill demonstrate what electrifying high performance means at Opel. Furthermore, visitors will be able to see additional novelties and innovative visions with the Blitz.The 91edition of the Paris Motor Show will take place from Monday, October 12, to Sunday, October 18, 2026. More than half a million guests visited the show at the previous event in 2024.