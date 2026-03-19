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Excitement Guaranteed: Opel to Participate at 2026 Paris Motor Show

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim, Germany, )
  • Restart: German brand returns to renowned ‘Mondial de l’Auto’ after ten years
  • Broad portfolio on display: New Opel Astra, new GSE high-performance as well as further successful models and surprising innovations will thrill the public
Combined values for Opel Mokka GSE according to WLTP1: Energy consumption 18.5 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.

Last September, Opel celebrated spectacular world premieres at the IAA Mobility in Munich. This year, the German brand will present its current state-of-the-art models and exciting innovations in Paris. With an extensive portfolio, Opel is returning to the ‘Mondial de l'Auto’ in the French capital after a ten-year hiatus. The renowned international motor show is one of the oldest and most important events in the industry and showcases key future trends in mobility including the corresponding models.

“We are looking forward to celebrating Opel’s return to the Paris Motor Show with the public in October,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl, announcing: “There, visitors will be able to experience our latest models in a very unique setting. I can already promise that our appearance in Paris will be exciting, diversified and exceptional. Stay tuned!”

Opel's presentation at the ‘Mondial de l'Auto’ will focus on newly launched models such as the new Opel Astra, which made its debut in Brussels just a few weeks ago. Powerful all-electric cars such as the new Opel Mokka GSE or the recently announced new Opel Corsa GSE will demonstrate what electrifying high performance means at Opel. Furthermore, visitors will be able to see additional novelties and innovative visions with the Blitz.

The 91st edition of the Paris Motor Show will take place from Monday, October 12, to Sunday, October 18, 2026. More than half a million guests visited the show at the previous event in 2024.

[1] The values of a vehicle depend not only on the efficient use of fuel by the vehicle, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.

   

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