Driver Signed: Sophia Flörsch Joins Opel GSE Formula E Team

Next Level GSE: Talented 25-year-old becomes test and development driver of the new German factory team

Team Principal Jörg Schrott: "We combine talent development with high sporting standards"

Sophia Flörsch: "We want to achieve sporting success and win the hearts of the fans"

First appearance: Sophia Flörsch to represent Opel GSE Formula E Team at the official Formula E GEN4 launch in Le Castellet

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Rüsselsheim. The Opel GSE Formula E Team has signed its first driver: Sophia Flörsch will join the German factory team as a test and development driver as it enters the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The 25-year-old German will make her first public appearance on April 21 and 22, when the new GEN4 cars of the all-electric series will be officially presented in France."With Sophia's signing, we at Opel are sending a clear signal for the consistent promotion of young talents in electric motorsport. Her precise technical feedback as well as her analytical way of working in the simulator and on the track will play an essential role in the further development of our GEN4 package," said Team Principal Jörg Schrott. "At the same time, her fresh approach fits perfectly with our OMG! GSE campaign, with which we present the emotional side of our all-electric high-performance models. We combine targeted talent promotion with high sporting standards and thus strengthen the visibility of a new generation in motorsport that combines sporting performance with public presence."Sophia Flörsch began her career in karting before moving up to motor racing in 2015 and making a splash in the British Ginetta Junior Championship as the youngest winner. Through stints in the ADAC Formula 4, the European Formula 3 Championship and the Formula Regional European Championship, she established herself in single-seater racing and made history by becoming the first woman to score points and podium finishes in both the German Formula 4 and later in the FIA Formula 3 Championship. In the years that followed, she successfully continued her career in prototype and GT racing, finished on the podium in the European Le Mans Series, finished in the top 10 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the German Touring Car Masters (DTM) – and is now considered one of the most prominent women in international motorsport."Formula E is currently the toughest racing series in the world – and that's exactly where Opel and I are now competing together. The fact that a brand with 125 years of motorsport DNA is now taking the step into a world championship is impressive. As a German driver, being part of this factory team is more than a privilege for me," said Sophia Flörsch. "The GEN4 car is a thoroughbred race car: over 800 hp, all-wheel drive, ultra-fast. I can't wait to go into depth with the engineers, understand this car and get the maximum out of it. Together, we want to show what true teamwork can do – achieve sporting success and win the hearts of motorsport fans for Opel and Formula E."When Formula E, manufacturers and teams present the GEN4 all-electric racing cars in Le Castellet in a few days, Sophia Flörsch will be at the wheel of the Opel race car. The 25-year-old racing driver from Munich has already reeled off her first kilometres in the GEN4 in the simulator and got to know the Opel family during a visit to the Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim. Flörsch will be firmly involved in the test programme with immediate effect, supporting the team in development and simulator work and gaining targeted experience in the new Opel Formula E race car in the rookie sessions.Opel has a long-standing tradition of consistent talent development in motorsport, ranging from classic rally and circuit racing to all-electric rallying. With the ADAC GSE Rally Cup and its predecessor series, Opel has been opening a clear path to promotion to the European Junior Rally Championship for young drivers since 2013. This approach has already produced several titles and is now being continued at world championship level with the Opel GSE Formula E Team.At the same time, Opel is also bringing the all-electric rally feeling to the road for customers. This is ensured by the production version of the, the new. The up to 200 km/h fast battery-electric performance car andwinner brings 207 kW (281 hp) of power and 345 Newton metres of torque to the road.