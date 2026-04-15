Compact Comfort: The Standard Intelli-Seats in the New Opel Astra

Outstanding comfort in every trim: Relaxing travel thanks to Intelli-Seats with ergonomic feature

Back and environmentally friendly: Optional active seats with ReNewKnit™ cover as well as massage and memory function

Clearer, ever higher quality: Astra cockpit and interior create a feel-good atmosphere

Optimally connected: Multimedia infotainment and Intelli-HUD head-up display

For everyday use and travel: Flexible luggage compartment with a volume of up to 1,634 litres on the Astra Sports Tourer

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Theimpresses from the outside with an even crisper design than before, as well as with even more top technologies and comfort. The highlights of the eye-catching appearance include the Opel Blitz at the front, which is illuminated for the first time on the Astra, and the adaptive, glare-free. In addition, the design of the interior creates a feel-good atmosphere. The driver and front passenger of the, can enjoy Intelli-Seats with ergonomic recess as standard as well as an even clearer and higher quality cockpit – relaxed long-distance comfort included.The new appearance, which takes the Astra to the next level, is reflected in the body design and technologies as well as in the interior. In every variant, the new Astra offers even more seating comfort than before. Even from the entry-level version, the Intelli-Seats, specially developed by Opel and available for the first time for the Astra, come as standard. They are characterised by a special recess running in the middle of the seat, which – inspired by the saddle design on road bicycles – reduces pressure on the tailbone. The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomics feature ensures relaxed driving comfort even on long journeys.In addition, Astra customers can upgrade their individual seating comfort even further. For example, multi-adjustable, AGR-certified (Aktion Gesunder Rücken/Campaign for healthy backs) Intelli-Seats for driver and front passenger with covers made of ReNewKnit™ including multi-stage seat heating, electro-pneumatic lumbar support, massage and memory function are also available. The mono-material cover in a high-quality suede look is 100 percent recycled and recyclable and, unlike composite materials, does not have to be laboriously separated. This reduces the COfootprint and helps to avoid waste.In line with Opel's sustainability approach, numerous other resource-saving materials and surface structures are used in the Astra interior. For example, the steering wheel has been completely covered with vegan fabrics. At the same time, the cockpit and user interfaces of multimedia infotainment and the like have been made even clearer and more intuitive. New visualisations and graphics in the screens provide a contemporary, modern look. In the spirit of practicality, they have been designed in such a way that the driver can read them even better than before. The anchor grey surface design of the centre console also prevents a possible glare effect on the dashboard. Simultaneously, the matt grey finish conveys a high-quality look and feel.Last but not least, the intuitive and – as in the case of the segment-leading– automatic technologies also contribute to an all-round relaxed driving experience. The optionally availableworks in such a way that it turns night into day for the driver and illuminates the route and surroundings precisely at all times.The modern multimedia infotainment system in the new Astra ensures outstanding connectivity, including wireless smartphone integration and, if desired, integrated navigation. In addition to the central display in the centre console, a wide and fully digital display behind the steering wheel provides the most important information. Together with the Intelli-HUD head-up display, it ensures that the driver can always keep his eyes on the road and thus enjoy the driving pleasure. As is typical for Opel, frequently used settings such as climate control can also be intuitively controlled intuitively using just a few physical buttons.Another core feature of Opel is the practicality and flexibility of the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer. Both shine as all-rounders for everyday life, work and leisure, combining sporty design with transport qualities. This is shown by the versatile boot. Depending on the variant, up to 1,339 litres of luggage fit into the rear compartment of the five-door Astra with the seats folded down. The Astra Sports Tourer offers a load volume of up to 1,634 litres. Not only numerous suitcases and work utensils, but also more voluminous items such as transport boxes can be comfortably accommodated. At the same time, loading is pleasantly easy thanks to the around 60-centimetre low loading sill. And if skis or surfboards form part of the luggage, the rear seat backrest in the compact class estate can be folded down flexibly in a 40:20:40 ratio.