Brussels Motor Show 2026: New Opel Astra Celebrates Its World Premiere

Sharper, more technical: Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer with illuminated Blitz and Opel Compass as well as Intelli-Lux HD light for the first time

Phygital stunner: High-performance Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept car

Fastest all-electric production Opel: ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’ 1 winner Mokka GSE brings rally DNA to the road

First battery-electric Opel with all-wheel drive: Grandland Electric AWD with 239 kW (325 hp)

All-electric family SUV with more range: The Opel Frontera Electric Extended Range

Friday, January 9, 09:00 CET: CEO Florian Huettl presents the new Opel models in hall 5 of the Brussels Expo

2

2

2

2

2

2

2025 was all about ‘OMG! GSE’ at Opel – goosebumps, speed and electric emotions. The brand is kicking off the new year with the same drive – and will start 2026 with an exciting appearance at the. Thewill celebrate their world premieres at the 102edition of the international motor show. The compact class bestsellers ‘made in Germany’ are sharper and more technical than ever, featuring the permanently illuminated Opel Blitz in the centre of the modernised Opel Vizor brand face for the first time, as well as the segment-unique, groundbreaking adaptive Intelli-Lux HD light.There, trade visitors and the public will notice that the new Astra already incorporates elements of the. Opel's latest high-performance concept car will once again merge the digital and real worlds, creating fascinating OMG! GSE moments. As does the new, which is already available to order. The ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’winner represents the next level of ‘Grand Sport Electric’ and, as the fastest all-electric production Opel with 207 kW (281 hp), brings rally DNA to the road.“In 2026, we will celebrate 90 years of Opel compact class cars. This success story is clearly focused on the future. That is why we are presenting our new Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer in Brussels right at the start of the year. They will wow audiences with innovative technologies and an even sharper design. At the same time, just like the new Mokka GSE, they show how we at Opel turn visionary ideas into reality. Visit us at the Brussels Motor Show 2026 and see for yourself,” said Florian Huettl, inviting visitors to the Opel booth in hall 5. The Opel CEO will present the newcomers to the media there on Friday, January 9, at 09:00 CET.Visitors can also experience further Opel models at the Brussels Expo – especially the new(All-Wheel Drive), the brand's first battery-electric all-wheel drive vehicle. The battery-electric portfolio on display is rounded off by the Extended Range version of theas well as thesmall car bestseller. In addition, a special editionshows that the light commercial vehicle all-rounder is not only highly practical and flexible, but can also shine in a sporty outfit. The Vivaro will be on display in the Stellantis Pro One area, which is adjacent to the Opel space.The new Opel Astra and the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer, designed, developed and built in Rüsselsheim, will soon be unveiled in a new guise with an even sharper design and even more top technologies and comfort features when celebrating their world premieres at the Brussels Motor Show 2026. Highlights of the new look include the for the first time – and constantly – illuminated Opel Blitz in the further developed Opel Vizor as well as the illuminated Opel Compass. The front view is clearly inspired by the latest high-performance Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept car. Another unique feature in the compact class is the lighting technology used on both sides of the Opel Vizor. The top-of-the-line Opel Grandland SUV served as the inspiration here: the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light with more than 50,000 elements is now available for the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer for the first time.The new look is also reflected in the interior. Even the entry-level version will come with Opel's specially developed Intelli-Seats with ergonomic recesses as standard, available for the first time in the Astra. Meanwhile, the engineers and designers have remained true to Opel's ‘Greenovation’ approach: the interior of the new Astra is made from 100 per cent recycled materials. And thanks to its 58 kWh battery, the all-electric Astra Electric can travel up to 454 kilometres locally emissions-free without recharging (WLTP) – up to 34 kilometres further than before. In addition, the model offers V2L – Vehicle to Load – for the first time, enabling external devices such as e-bikes to be charged without the need for additional power sources.The future of the high-performance label GSE is represented by the latest concept from Rüsselsheim. With a system output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Newton meters of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, the sensational Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo stands for pure electric performance and at the same time underlines Opel's commitment to the important small car segment. It is the brand's first phygital concept car and merges the digital and real worlds. Visitors of the Brussels Motor Show can take a close look at the physical model – and everybody can experience it virtually in, one of the world's leading racing simulators.Elsewhere, the new Opel Mokka GSE – which can already be ordered – will deliver additional OMG! GSE moments. It brings the motorsport feeling of the newinto everyday automotive life. With 207 kW (281 hp), the newcomer is just as powerful as its rally counterpart. And with the immediate torque of 345 Newton meters, it accelerates just as uncompromisingly completing the dash from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. With a top speed of 200 km/h, it is the fastest all-electric production Opel. The sophisticated technology, which was also inspired by the rally car, contributes to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specially designed axles and new hydraulic shock absorbers. All high-voltage components come from the Mokka GSE Rally, too. Thus, the strong all-electric production vehicle arouses the enthusiasm of experts and the public and directly wins the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’ as ‘Best Small Car’The new Grandland Electric AWD (All Wheel Drive), which Opel is presenting in Brussels, is the brand's first electric all-wheel-drive vehicle. It shows how maximum comfort and everyday utility can be combined with powerful, locally emissions-free driving fun. This is ensured by a system output of 239 kW (325 hp) and a maximum torque of 509 Newton metres. In addition to the four driving modes ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘4WD’, the suspension with Frequency Selective Damping technology further enhances the always situationally adapted and safe driving pleasure. Depending on the situation, road conditions and driving style, the technology enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct road contact.The Opel Frontera Electric complements the brand portfolio in Brussels as an Extended Range variant. Equipped with a 54 kWh battery (usable capacity), the flexible family SUV can travel up to 406 kilometres (WLTP) locally emissions-free between charging stops. The all-electric Frontera is also a real eye-catcher with its practical roof tent. With a load volume of up to around 1,600 litres, the Frontera not only offers plenty of space for luggage and leisure equipment – once you reach your destination, it can also carry a roof load of up to 240 kilograms. This allows outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy overnight accommodation with special views.Finally, the Opel Corsa Electric demonstrates how battery-electric driving pleasure works in the small car class – fast, agile, practical and comfortable. It is not without reason that the Corsa has been an absolute bestseller for many years.The Brussels Motor Show 2026 opens its doors on Friday evening, January 9. The public days run from Saturday, January 10, to Sunday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. On Friday, January 16, car enthusiasts can even enjoy the exhibition until 10 p.m.