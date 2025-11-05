Brewed for Performance: New Opel Mokka GSE Completes Mokka Family

Latest addition: Mokka GSE is the fastest all-electric Opel production model

‘Best Design Innovation of 2025’: Mokka wins in ‘Small SUV/Crossover’ category

Top technologies: Infotainment with natural voice recognition and widget interface, ChatGPT 1 , 180-degree HD rear-view camera

Personal taste: Also available as Mokka Electric, Mokka Hybrid or with combustion engine

With its bold and pure design, thehas become a real bestseller. Since this year, it has been setting new standards again with its further enhanced styling, new technologies and even more spicy accents. It is no coincidence that the car was namedin the ‘Small SUV/Crossover’ category. Additionally, with the new, which has been available to order for a few weeks now, Opel is taking driving pleasure to a whole new level. The 207 kW (281 hp) GSE series sports car brings rally feeling to the road and is the fastest all-electric Opel production model to date.The new rally car for the road completes the Mokka family, which now gives customers the freedom to configure their Mokka according to their personal taste. The Mokka is available in two battery-electric power versions; it also comes as a hybrid or with an efficient petrol engine. To top things off, the exceptionally stylish Mokka driving pleasure can be experienced from prices starting at €26,890 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany).High performance in series production: that's what Opel's new fully electric GSE models stand for – and it all starts with the new Mokka GSE. With a peak output of 207 kW (281 hp), the serial production electric car is just as powerful as itsmotorsport counterpart. And with an immediate torque of 345 Newton meters, it accelerates just as uncompromisingly. From a standing start it can reach 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it is the fastest all-electric serial Opel car. Its sophisticated technology, which was inspired by the rally prototype, also contributes to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specially designed axles and new hydraulic shock absorbers. All high-voltage components of the standard Mokka GSE come from the Mokka GSE Rally, too.Numerous design and equipment details also convey pure emotion. These include GSE-specific inserts and lettering on the body, the wheel-tyre combination specially developed for the Mokka GSE, as well as clearly visible yellow GSE four-piston brake calipers. Inside, the driver and co-driver sit on special Alcantara GSE Performance seats with integrated headrests. The steering system, which was newly developed for the Mokka GSE, and steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom, promise direct feedback while aluminium sports pedals await acceleration and braking commands.Those who prefer a more ‘relaxed’ driving experience while travelling locally emissions-free will find the ideal companion in the 115 kW (156 hp) Mokka Electric. With its 54 kWh battery, the stylish eye-catcher can cover up to 403 kilometres (WLTP) between charging stops. Thanks to an efficient packaging, the engineers were able to ensure a range suitable for everyday while maintaining a compact battery size. The space-saving underfloor location of the battery enables a low centre of gravity and gives the Mokka Electric a confident stance. And with 260 Newton meters of torque available immediately, the Mokka Electric provides quick acceleration from a standing start and plenty of driving pleasure.Customers looking for an alternative drive can choose thewith 48-volt technology and a system output of 107 kW (145 hp). It combines a 100 kW (136 hp) 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 15.6 kW (21 hp) electric motor and an electrified six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The optimised system helps to significantly reduce fuel consumption and COemissions compared to a comparable conventionally powered vehicle. And at low speeds, Mokka Hybrid owners can enjoy purely electric and thus locally emissions-free driving pleasure. Last but not least, Mokka buyers can still opt for the traditional 100 kW (136 hp) petrol engine with six-speed manual transmission, giving customers the freedom to choose the drive alternative that suits them best.Regardless of the specific variant, two aspects were at the top of the list for the designers and developers of the Mokka family: ‘Detox’ and. Thus, the Mokka completely dispenses with chrome applications on the exterior; special aero wheels (available for the Mokka Electric) and the redesigned front bumper improve aerodynamics and efficiency. Resource saving solutions and a focus on the essentials took centre stage in the interior, too: All fabrics are made from materials with recycled content. The steering wheel is made from vegan material and reflects the Opel Compass of the exterior design with horizontal lines.Thealso takes the Mokka to the next level. The bestseller now offers a 10-inch digital driver information display and an equally large colour touchscreen as standard. The latter can be easily operated via widgets, just like a smartphone – alternatively and in combination with the optional navigation system, a ‘Hey, Opel’ is enough to use the natural voice recognition. Both displays can be personalised in many ways. Furthermore, Opel offers(available in combination with Connected Navigation) for the Mokka. With the functionalities of this generative AI technology Opel drivers and passengers have access to a wide range of information from a long list of topics. Elsewhere, state-of-the-art assistance systems like the 180-degree HD rear-view camera ensure excellent visibility when manoeuvring in the city.