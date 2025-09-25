‘Best Design Innovation 2025’: New Opel Mokka Takes ‘autonis’ Award

‘Best-looking small SUV/Crossover’: Mokka wins clearly with just under 50 percent of the vote

Charismatic appearance: With sharpened Blitz, new light signature and graphic accents as well as fresh colours

Independent jury: 14,000 readers of auto motor und sport have voted

At itsat the IAA Mobility in Munich a few days ago, the newcaused a stir. With its stylish design, the compact SUV impresses not only as a high-performance electric car, but in every variant. This has now been confirmed by 14,000 readers of German automotive magazine. At the 25‘autonis’ awards, they voted the newin the ‘Small SUV/Crossover’ category – by a clear margin: 49.6 percent of the votes cast in this category went to the charismatic bestseller with the Blitz. The new Mokka thus continues Opel's successful ‘autonis’ run. In 2022, thewon the award, and the following year, readers chose Germany's most popular small car, the, as the winner in its category.“The Opel Mokka is now even bolder, purer and sharper. We have tweaked it in the right places to make the bestseller even more confident and attractive for our customers. We are very pleased thatreaders agree and have voted the Mokka the best-looking small SUV. And I can promise: The new Mokka GSE, trimmed for excitement in its performance and design, will make the hearts of the public beat even faster,” said Opel Germany brand boss Patrick Dinger.The Opel Mokka can be summed up in three words: Modern, compact and with the extra style factor. Opel's best-selling SUV has always been a real character type and the brand with the Blitz added even more charisma this year. On the one hand, this is due to its further sharpened design: Opel has underlined the visual strengths of the Mokka with a soft pen – with the latest Opel Blitz, a more modern interpretation of the LED signature at the front and rear in light blocks, and with black accents that range from the bonnet to the design line running along the side. On the other hand, the Mokka shines in. The metallic paint finishes Kolibri Blue and Tropikal Green – both reserved exclusively for the Mokka – as well as the plain-tone Grafik Grey set the scene for the eye-catching SUV.But it's not just the body design of the Mokka that creates a wow effect. The interior has also been refreshed: The steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom, not only conveys a sporty character, it also brings the Opel Vizor into the cabin with the Blitz in the centre and reflects the Opel compass of the exterior design with horizontal lines. The centre console, which shines in a matt silver tone, is even clearer than before. The designers and engineers have integrated some settings that were previously controllable via buttons into the central colour touchscreen of the digital infotainment system. The entire cockpit design looks fresher and more valuable, as if from a higher vehicle class. For example, the design of the remaining switches for the electric parking brake and the selectable driving modes (on Mokka Electric and automatic variants) comes from the top-of-the-line SUV, which also recently caused a stir at the IAA Mobility as the new– Opel's first all-electric all-wheel-drive vehicle.With its successful mix of sharpened design on the outside and clear, digital styling in the interior, the Opel Mokka has won overreaders. For the 25time, they voted online for their design favourites. A total of 14,000 readers cast their votes this year. There were 117 new products to choose from in 13 classes. The official award ceremony will take place in Stuttgart on October 13.