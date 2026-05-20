Adrenaline for Everyday Life: Sophia Flörsch Now Drives Opel Mokka GSE

High-performance for the road: Mokka GSE is the fastest all-electric production Opel

Pit stop: Formula E test driver collects her everyday sports car from Opel’s headquarters

Next level GSE: Flörsch already completes first test drives in the Opel GSE 27FE prototype for upcoming season of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

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She is fast, she is determined – and she loves performance even off the racetrack. That is why, test and development driver for the newly formed ‘Opel GSE Formula E Team’, has now taken delivery of her new. From now on, the top-of-the-range battery-electric version of the stylishwill be her everyday companion on both short and long journeys. Jörg Schrott, Opel Motorsport Director and Team Principal of the Opel GSE Formula E Team, handed over the highly dynamic everyday sports car to the test and development driver at Opel’s headquarters in Rüsselsheim am Main.“GSE at Opel stands for goosebumps, speed and electrifying emotions. That’s why the new Opel Mokka GSE is the perfect match for Sophia Flörsch. As a test and development driver, she pushes the new Opel Formula E race car to its limits on the track, unleashing pure adrenaline. The same goes for our Mokka GSE. As the fastest all-electric production Opel, it will get our customers’ pulses racing in everyday life – and is sure to put a smile on Sophia Flörsch’s face, too”, said Jörg Schrott.“I love cars that promise high-performance at first glance. And that’s exactly what the new Opel Mokka GSE is. Its sharp design reflects what it brings to the road with its 281 hp and 345 Newton metres of torque: emotion, precision and plenty of driving fun! I’m already looking forward to experiencing the Mokka GSE in everyday life,” Sophia Flörsch added.Sharp, sharper, Opel Mokka: With its bold and pure design, cutting-edge technologies and everyday practicality, the Mokka has become a real bestseller in the compact SUV segment. Now the new Mokka GSE is taking driving pleasure to a whole new level. With a peak output of 207 kW (281 hp), the serial production electric car is just as powerful as itsmotorsport counterpart. And with an immediate torque of 345 Newton meters, it accelerates just as uncompromisingly. From a standing start it can reach 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it is the fastest all-electric production Opel car so far.Its sophisticated technology, which was inspired by the rally prototype, also contributes to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specially designed axles and hydraulic shock absorbers. All high-voltage components of the standard Mokka GSE come from the Mokka GSE Rally, too. Elsewhere, numerous design and equipment details also convey pure emotion.When Sophia Flörsch switches from the Mokka GSE to the role of test and development driver for the new ‘Opel GSE Formula E Team’ and climbs into the cockpit of the new Opel GSE 27FE – the prototype of the GEN4 race car for the upcoming Formula E season – the performance figures are set to be quite different. For with, the new generation of all-electric race cars will also make its debut in the world’s fastest-growing racing series. Opel and Sophia Flörsch recently demonstrated what this means atin the south of France.The upcoming Formula E race cars will achieve a peak output of up to 600 kW (816 hp) in qualifying and attack mode and feature permanent all-wheel drive. This makes Opel’s entry into Formula E the spearhead of its GSE strategy. And right from the start, one woman will be there every step of the way: Sophia Flörsch, who is just as committed to high performance in her everyday life with her new Opel Mokka GSE as she is on the racetrack.