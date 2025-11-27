ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup 2026: More Powerful, More International

- New name, same excitement: World’s first all-electric rally one-make cup enters its sixth season
- Attractive schedule: Seven rallies in six countries, with Rally Sanremo as a highlight
- Strong newcomer: Opel Mokka GSE Rally undergoes intensive development programme
- Thrilling finale plus Junior European Champion: Video review of the 2025 rally season
When it comes to thrill and excitement, the 2025 rally season in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’ was already hard to beaten. Across all races, the teams of Alex Español, Tom Heindrichs and Kilian Nierenz fought a close three-way battle for overall victory, which Tom Heindrichs ultimately won in a real thriller of a final. This means he will also be promoted to the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team, where he will compete against Europe's best rally talents in the FIA Junior European Rally Championship (JERC) and emulate Calle Carlberg. The 2023 ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup overall winner was crowned Junior European Rally Champion this year amid strong competition – securing the title in the penultimate race. Thus, 2025 was a rally season full of highlights for Opel, which fans can relive in an exciting time-lapse video.
With the new Opel Mokka GSE Rally and under the new name ‘ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup’, the upcoming rally season promises to be even more powerful, more international and more exciting. In addition to the teams and the competition vehicle, an advanced charging infrastructure will also contribute to this. It will enable the Mokka GSE Rally to be charged outside the service park, thus allowing for even more kilometres to be covered in the special stages. This will further increase the sustainability of the ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup and the excitement of the first all-electric rally one-make cup.
Opel Mokka GSE Rally electrifies Italy: Rally Sanremo as one highlight of the season
The schedule reflects the high appeal of the ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup 2026. With seven rounds in six countries, the Cup is more international than ever. The season kicks off at the ELE Rally around Eindhoven in the Netherlands at the end of May, before moving on to the French Vosges two weeks later, where the battery electric rally cars will compete in the Rallye Vosges Grand-Est for the fourth time. In mid-July, the electric rally cup returns to the popular Rallye Weiz in Austria after a one-year break. This will be followed by two rounds of the German Rally Championship (DRM) in August and September with the ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye and the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg.
The season will conclude with two new events on the cup calendar. The Rally Sanremo in mid-October is one of the most prestigious and traditional events in the rallying world. In its sixth season then and shortly before the end of the season, the ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup will electrify Italy for the first time. The asphalt competition around the coastal town on the Ligurian Riviera di Ponente is a real highlight of the ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup 2026. The season finale will take place on the last weekend in November with the Rally Spa in the Ardennes, just a few kilometres from the Belgian-German border.
“With events in six countries, this schedule is probably the most attractive in the history of the joint ADAC and Opel rally one-make cups since 2013,” said Jörg Schrott, Head of Opel Motorsport. “The ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup is entering its sixth season on a very strong note. The new Opel Mokka GSE Rally will thrill both participants and fans with its impressive performance. An upgraded charging infrastructure will ensure even more special stage kilometres. We can all look forward to even more electric action.”
Registration for the ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup 2026 will open shortly.
2026 Schedule ADAC Opel GSE Rally Cup
May 29/30 ELE Rally, Eindhoven NL
June 13/14 Rallye Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer F
July 17/18 Rallye Weiz A
Aug 14/15 ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye, St. Wendel (DRM) D
Sept 25/26 ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke (DRM) D
Oct 17/18 Rallye Sanremo I
Nov 28/29 Rallye Spa B