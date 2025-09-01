60 Years of Opel Concept Cars at the IAA: From the Experimental GT to the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

IAA Mobility 2025: Breathtaking Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo celebrates world premiere

60 years ago: The legendary Experimental GT marks the beginning of the tradition of visionary Opel concept cars at the IAA

Innovative and creative: Numerous groundbreaking concept cars such as Opel CD, Junior, Frogster, Monza Concept and Experimental follow

In a few days, thewill celebrate its first appearance in front of a large audience. As the name suggests, the breathtaking concept car not only gives a preview of upcoming GSE models, it also underlines Opel's commitment to the small car segment and merges the digital with the real world for the first time – all of this is of course fully electric with GSE power aplenty.The current show car, which Opel will be presenting in Munich from September 8 to 14, represents the latest specimen of innovative and extraordinary concept cars from Rüsselsheim., the brand surprised the public for the first time at the IAA – at that time still in Frankfurt – with a sensational and now legendary study: the. It was a true pioneer as the first-ever concept car from a European manufacturer. Since then, many other iconic studies have followed – the illustrious names range from Opel CD to Junior, Scamp, Frogster and RAK e to Monza Concept and, more recently, Opel Experimental. This tradition of concept cars ‘made in Rüsselsheim’ that is as emotional as it is groundbreaking is now taken to the next level by the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo.At the IAA 1965, Opel presents a two-seater sports car that exceeds the imagination of European automotive design with its exciting lines, flat front with pop-up headlights, bulbous fenders and outline edge at the rear. Rather, its appearance is reminiscent of the classic Coca-Cola bottle, which is why it is also called the ‘Coke Bottle Shape’. Accordingly, those responsible initially announce the– the first concept car from a European manufacturer – as a single high-performance study. The public and media response is overwhelming: Never would one have expected such an extravagant sports car from Opel. The press and the public are more than impressed by the bold design. And only three years after the premiere at the IAA, the GT prototype matures into a production car in record time.Inspired by the great success of the Experimental GT, the designers and developers in Rüsselsheim are already implementing their next visionary project at the same time: in 1969, the brand presents the(Coupé Diplomat), a two-seater luxury coupé based on the Opel Diplomat. With its fiberglass body, a pivoting canopy instead of doors, multi-spoke alloys, adjustable steering column, freely suspended instrument panel, and a centre console with a telephone handset, the Opel CD makes visions of the future tangible.14 years after the Opel CD, the manufacturer chooses a completely different approach with the presentation of thein 1983. The focus is not on future design, but rather on sustainable mobility with low consumption. Its drag coefficient is 0.31, which, together with the low curb weight of 650 kilogrammes, shall enable consumption of just 4.0 litres per 100 kilometres. Based on the Corsa A, the Junior offers space for four people and clever details such as seat covers that can be used as a sleeping bag. Parts of the dashboard such as the stereo system or the clock can be removed and used outside the vehicle.10 years later, the small car bestseller Corsa is selection as the platform for the 1993. With its increased ground clearance, the Scamp can be considered the forerunner of modern B-SUVs. The concept car offers space for up to four people. The rear seats and the cargo area are spanned by a practical folding top that can be opened completely. The SUV approach is also underlined by special devices in the boot that enable the safe transport of two bicycles or other sports equipment.At the first IAA in the new millennium in 2001, Opel presents a vision for the automotive entry of the future. With the bright greenthe designers are cheekily questioning the familiar small car concept. The open-top Frogster, which is around 3.70 metres short, is to serve either as a one- or two-seater roadster, three- or four-seater convertible or as a pickup. This is made possible by an electric aluminium roller blind, which acts as a flexible roof and can be moved over rails from the rear to the windshield at the height of the beltline. The so-called PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) is also progressive: the minicomputer, which can be plugged into the dashboard centrally, can be used as a radio remote control for roller blinds or to unlock the doors.An important topic of the ‘noughties’ is the development of modern electric mobility – and in typical Opel fashion this shall be affordable. At the IAA 2011, for example, the manufacturer shows the battery-powered tandem two-seater. The emphatically dynamic lightweight construction study continues Opel's pioneering spirit in alternative concepts. The cheeky design of the RAK e, as well as a range of 100 kilometres and a top speed of 120 km/h, make the emissions-free electric city runabout look good even on the motorway. The innovative study looks far beyond all conventional vehicle segments and aims to achieve a price level that is also affordable for younger customers aged 16 and over. Thus, the RAK e – albeit in a completely different design – can be considered a forebear of today's equally unmistakablecity electric car.Just two years later, Opel offers another exciting look into the future at the IAA 2013. Thegullwing concept car offers visionary technologies in terms of infotainment and connectivity with LED projections and car-to-car and car-to-X communication. In addition, the Monza Concept builds a bridge to the ever-increasing electrification of the automobile. Its modular architecture enables the integration of various resource-saving drive alternatives and combinations. The IAA exhibit presents itself as an electric vehicle with a monovalent CNG range extender.In 2023, Opel presents theat the IAA Mobility in Munich, a study that provides a clear outlook on the future of the brand and of mobility. The Experimental stands for everything that defines Opel and the central brand pillars ‘Greenovation’, ‘Detox’ and ‘Modern German’. It is fully electric and thus reduces the COfootprint. Its design is bold and pure with a clear focus on the essentials. And it excites with its impressive proportions, intelligent aerodynamic solutions, highly efficient use of space and state-of-the-art lighting technology, including the first illuminated Opel Blitz emblem. In this way, the Opel Experimental anticipates details that will soon go into series production. Just one year later, the latest generation of the top-of-the-lineSUV is the first production model with an illuminated Blitz bolt at the front and OPEL wordmark at the rear and to be electrified in every variant.In just a few days, Opel will be presenting a world premiere at this year's IAA Mobility that will once again cause a sensation. Theis the first concept car from Opel to merge the digital and real worlds. Not only will it be available to the press, experts and the public in Munich from 8 to 14 September, but from autumn onwards it will even be possible for anyone to experience and drive it for themselves in one of the world's leading racing simulators – Gran Turismo 7. With its extraordinary design including numerous well thought-out aero solutions, a system output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Newton meters of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, the battery-electric Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo represents the epitome of Opel'sand conveys a realfeeling just by looking at it.