High-impact advertising

Online print provider Onlineprinters has expanded its custom size option in the online shop to include flyers, the most flexible member of the marketing tool family. Ranging from 7 x 10 cm to 21 x 31°cm, the handy marketing instruments can be tailored to any purpose. The custom sizes allow customers to increase the impact of their advertising messages by creating attention-grabbing shapes or unusual designs. "With flyers, it's all about first impression, so that is why size and feel are crucial for this marketing tool," Christian Würst explains; he is the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Onlineprinters. "But a custom-fit trim also creates the biggest impact for other products as well, according to the 'form follows function' design principle."



The custom size option in the Onlineprinters online shop first introduced for large-format product such as posters, banners, adhesive films, photo wallpapers, flags and advertising signs has now been expanded to include flyers and brochures. These products are ideal for special occasions: Posters fit exactly into their presentation box. Advertising signs match the size proportions of the door frame. Banners are custom-tailored to the company gate.

The Onlineprinters Group is one of the leading online print shops in Europe. Employing a staff of more than 1,400, Onlineprinters produced 2.5 billion+ printed advertising products last year. More than 1,500 print products including business cards, letterheads, flyers, catalogues, brochures, large-format advertising systems and more are sold to 800,000 customers in 30 European countries through 18 web shops. Internationally, the online print provider is known under the brand name of Onlineprinters; in Germany it operates as diedruckerei.de. British market leader Solopress and LaserTryk, the Scandinavian number one, are members of the Onlineprinters Group.

