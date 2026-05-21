New all-in-one micronutrient liquid supplement launches in the UK

Meet LaVita, a liquid micronutrient supplement which combines 70 carefully selected natural ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, herbs and plant oils, with essential vitamins, minerals and trace elements to support everyday health and wellbeing.
A micronutrient is an essential nutrient your body needs in small amounts to function properly. LaVita is a holistic source of micronutrients that support the normal function of the immune system1, can contribute to normal psychological function2 and contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue3.
Instead of vitamin stacking multiple pills, powders, gummies and supplements, LaVita is a holistic source of micronutrients designed to simplify your routine. Just mix one tablespoon with a glass of water once a day for a quick, daily habit that slots effortlessly into even the busiest of days.
First developed in 1999, the idea behind LaVita is simple. It was created by former German national ice hockey captain, Gerd Truntschka, who grew tired of taking handfuls of supplements every day. When his daughter asked, “Dad, are you sick, because you have to take so many pills?”, it sparked a rethink and ultimately led to a more holistic, all-in-one approach to nutrition.
LaVita supports the immune system4, cardiovascular system5, reduces tiredness and fatigue6, and contributes to psychological wellbeing7. It also contributes to healthy skin, hair and nails8 when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.
The natural formula is made from locally sourced9 fruits, vegetables, herbs and plant oils which are carefully processed using traditional techniques including cold-pressing and fermentation to help retain nutritional value. It is free of additives such as preservatives, colourings, flavourings or sweeteners and is vegan, lactose-free and gluten-free.
The 70 ingredients include:
- Locally grown vegetables; beetroot, carrot, pepper, parsnip, broccoli, tomato and fennel
- 20 varieties of fruits; apple, oranges, lemon, cherries, cranberries, blueberries and pomegranate.
- 20 hand-pressed herbs; milk thistle, thyme, wild garlic, ginger, rosemary, nettle, yarrow and lemon balm
- Vegetable oils from; pumpkin seeds, linseed, grape seeds and borage seeds. Along with aloe vera, green tea and mate extract.
And for many, it’s not just about what’s on paper - regular users say they feel more energised, less fatigued and better able to keep up with the pace of everyday life.
LaVita is consumed daily by millions of people across Europe, as part of their daily wellbeing routine. It is suitable for adults and families looking to complement their diet with vitamins and minerals. It is recommended by a network of more than 40,000 professionals across Europe and has more than 52,000 positive online reviews.
LaVita is available in a 500ml bottle (50 servings), priced at around £60, or just £1.20 a day. It’s available exclusively online at www.lavita.com, delivered straight to your door.
References
- LaVita contains iron and the vitamins C, A, D, B6, B12, folate, copper, selenium and zinc – vitamins that contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- LaVita contains biotin, niacin and vitamin B12 which contribute to normal psychological function
- LaVita contains iron, folic acid, magnesium, niacin, vitamin C, vitamin B2, vitamin B12 and vitamin B6 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- LaVita contains vitamin B1 that contributes to normal heart function. Folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism. Vitamin K supports normal blood clotting. Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of blood vessels.
- LaVita contains biotin, niacin and zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal skin. Selenium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails.
- Results of a survey conducted by LaVita GmbH with 1053 LaVita users in 2022. This was a voluntary participation without remuneration.
- Results of a survey conducted by LaVita GmbH with 1053 LaVita users in 2022. This was a voluntary participation without remuneration.
- Trustedshops.de/bewertung/info_X49E710FC236D0FD6604F8259314C8A7F.html
- Locally sourced where possible.
- Muss C, Mosgoeller W, Endler T. Bioavailabilty of a liquid Vitamin Trace Element Composition in healthy volunteers. Neuro Endocrinol Lett. 2015;36(4):337-47.