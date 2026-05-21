LaVita launches in the UK with a premium all-in-one liquid micronutrient designed to replace complex vitamin routines

LaVita combines more than 70 carefully selected ingredients - including fruits, vegetables, herbs and plant oils - with vitamins and minerals in a daily liquid micronutrient concentrate.
It unites nutritional science with traditional production techniques, including cold-pressing, fermentation and maturation, to retain ingredient integrity and aid maximise absorption.
Developed in 1999 by former German national ice hockey captain Gerd Truntschka, LaVita was created to address the limitations of fragmented supplement routines. Instead of multiple tablets, capsules, gummies or powders, LaVita delivers a broad spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals and trace elements in one daily tablespoon mixed into a glass of water.
LaVita supplies the body’s cells with important micronutrients, including vitamins and trace elements, which contribute to a wide range of normal body functions. These include normal immune system function1, cardiovascular system2 and psychological function3.
Speaking about launching the brand to the UK market, Fabian Bender, Chief Business Development Officer at LaVita, said: “The UK represents a key growth market for LaVita, particularly as consumers become more discerning about the quality and efficacy of the supplements they choose. Perfectly blending natural health and science, LaVita’s carefully developed formulation and high production standards will meet growing demand for clean, transparent and high-quality supplements.
“What’s more, LaVita offers a compelling proposition - a premium, all-in-one solution that replaces complex supplement routines with a single daily serving, backed by more than 25 years of expertise and strong consumer demand across Europe.”
Positioned as a premium alternative to conventional supplements, the introduction of LaVita to the UK market responds to growing demand for clean-label, transparent and convenient health solutions. Free from additives, preservatives, colourings, flavourings or sweeteners, it is also vegan, lactose-free and gluten-free, making it suitable for a wide range of consumers.
LaVita’s liquid format offers a simple, scalable solution for health practitioners looking to elevate their health and wellbeing offering. It provides a streamlined approach to daily nutrition, replacing multiple products with one consistent, easy-to-use solution.
An internationally published study3 has demonstrated that daily intake of LaVita improves measured vitamin levels in the blood, supporting its efficacy and bioavailability.
With more than 25 years of production expertise and a strong presence across Europe, LaVita is already used by millions of consumers, is recommended by a network of more than 40,000 professionals and has more than 52,000 positive online reviews4.
LaVita is available in a 500ml bottle containing 50 servings and is priced at approximately £60 (around £1.20 per serving). The product is available exclusively via direct delivery from www.lavita.com offering a reliable and convenient supply model for both consumers and partners.
References
- LaVita contains iron and the vitamins C, A, D, B6, B12, folate, copper, selenium and zinc – vitamins that contribute to the normal function of the immune system1. LaVita contains iron and the vitamins C, A, D, B6, B12, folate, copper, selenium and zinc – vitamins that contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- LaVita contains vitamin B1 that contributes to normal heart function. Folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism. Vitamin K supports normal blood clotting. Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of blood vessels.2. LaVita contains vitamin B1 that contributes to normal heart function. Folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12 contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism. Vitamin K supports normal blood clotting. Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of blood vessels.
- LaVita contains biotin, niacin and vitamin B12 which contribute to normal psychological function3. LaVita contains biotin, niacin and vitamin B12 which contribute to normal psychological function
- Trustedshops.de/bewertung/info_X49E710FC236D0FD6604F8259314C8A7F.html4. Trustedshops.de/bewertung/info_X49E710FC236D0FD6604F8259314C8A7F.html