LaVita launches in the UK with a premium all-in-one liquid micronutrient designed to replace complex vitamin routines

LaVita GmbH

LaVita was developed in 1999 by former German national ice hockey captain Gerd Truntschka, who was frustrated by the fragmented nature of nutritional supplements that focused on single nutrients rather than a holistic approach.



It is a liquid micronutrient supplement made from 70 natural ingredients including fruit vegetables, herbs and plant oils combined with essential vitamins, minerals and trace elements designed to be taken as part of your daily routine.



With more than 25 years of development and production experience, LaVita combines scientific research with natural ingredients to deliver a trusted, all-in-one micronutrient solution.



Food supplements are not a substitute for a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. LaVita is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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