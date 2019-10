Exhibition: Uriel Orlow - Conversing with Leaves

Trees as actors in history, the migration of flowers, and medicinal plants testifying to neo-extractivism – these are some of the themes that Uriel Orlow pursues in his research-based art. Concrete circumstances and developments invariably form the basis of his multi-layered, multi-media works. In recent years his attention has mainly focused on entanglements between the African continent and Europe. Plants are both the narrators and protagonists here, anchoring all the events in the present day.For his solo show at Kunsthalle Mainz Uriel Orlow has developed a route through the exhibition that takes visitors room by room from the origins of colonialism via the anti-apartheid movement through to contemporary concerns.More: www.kunsthalle-mainz.de/en/preview We are delighted to invite you to the guided tour for the press on Thursday, 28th of November at 11 am.Thu 11/2811 amguenther@kunsthalle-mainz.deWe are also delighted to invite you and your friends to the opening on Thursday, 28th November at 7 pm.Thu 11/287 pmWords of welcome: Daniel Gahr (CEO Mainzer Stadtwerke AG and Stiftung Kunsthalle)Introduction: Stefanie Böttcher (Director Kunsthalle Mainz)