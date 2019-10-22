Am Zollhafen 3-5
Exhibition: Uriel Orlow - Conversing with Leaves
For his solo show at Kunsthalle Mainz Uriel Orlow has developed a route through the exhibition that takes visitors room by room from the origins of colonialism via the anti-apartheid movement through to contemporary concerns.
We are delighted to invite you to the guided tour for the press on Thursday, 28th of November at 11 am.
Guided tour for the press:
Thu 11/28
11 am
We are also delighted to invite you and your friends to the opening on Thursday, 28th November at 7 pm.
Opening:
Thu 11/28
7 pm
Words of welcome: Daniel Gahr (CEO Mainzer Stadtwerke AG and Stiftung Kunsthalle)
Introduction: Stefanie Böttcher (Director Kunsthalle Mainz)
