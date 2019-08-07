Pressemitteilung BoxID: 762519 (Knaus Tabbert GmbH)

Equipment with added value: caravans with a price advantage of up to €6,759

Who doesn’t dream of just hanging everything up and setting off on a great adventure? Nothing easier than that, because Knaus Tabbert has the perfect motorhome to suit any budget. The total offer ranges from the iconic T@B 320 (€10,340) to the rolling VIP lounge TABBERT CELLINI SLIDE OUT (€71,690).



In addition to the fun of travelling, is the fun of saving: KNAUS and WEINSBERG vehicles are not only among the most advanced vehicles on the market, but in comparison to the competition are also often price-performance champions. Beyond this, Knaus Tabbert offers various models and equipment packages, which in comparison to the list price offer attractive additional value at an incredible price advantage.



KNAUS SPORT SILVER SELECTION



For the multi-talented SPORT (starting from €14,850), KNAUS has put together an especially attractive advantage package. In the class of medium-sized vehicles, the “CARAVANNING” magazine anointed the SPORT to the “Caravan of the Year”. It can sleep up to six. The KNAUS SPORT SILVER SELECTION is available in all 15 floorplans and each one will be given a weight increase. This increases the permissible total weight of the entry-level caravan to between 1,300 and 2,500 kg – enough to enjoy even long journeys with lots of luggage in a relaxed manner. Caravan-specific details such as the AL-KO AAA Premium brake, a support wheel with integrated load indicator, and heavy-duty crank supports are also standard on board.



17-inch alloy wheels, a mobile 25-litre waste water tank, a socket plus package, a combi exterior socket (electricity and TV), vent windows in the T-room and a smoke detector are further details of the extensive SILVER SELECTION. All of this comfort doesn’t have to be expensive, as is reflected in the price advantage: customers can save up to €5,161.



TABBERT DA VINCI FINEST EDITION



With the DA VINCI (beginning at €20,070), TABBERT also has a true family friend in its line-up. Eleven layouts with up to eight sleeping accommodations are available. Those customers who want to add more value can order the exclusive FINEST EDITION with a price advantage of up to €6,759. Depending on the version, the additional standard equipment includes an additional load of up to 2,500 kg permissible total weight (the AL-KO Big Foot), which prevents the heavy-duty supports from sinking in or slipping off. In addition, numerous other details such as frame windows, the TABBERT comfort sleep system, a 21.5-inch television, a shower device with fittings and curtain, a fill level indicator, and the awning light with motion detector.



WEINSBERG CaraOne EDITION [ICE]



The year-round caravan WEINSBERG CaraOne EDITION [ICE] is also the first choice for winter campers. The price-performance hit, which is available in two layouts with up to eight beds, is already available from €30,390. The equipment highlights include the elaborate insulation, an Alde warm water heater, and frost-free installed water pipes. Comfort details such as extended ambient lighting or spring-core seat cushions round off the luxurious features. Those who value even more comfort and visual presence can also order a special winter tent package (price advantage €875) and a design package (price advantage €784).



TABBERT ALL-ROUNDER PACKAGE



Customers that purchase a new TABBERT ROSSINI, DA VINCI, PEP, VIVALDI or PUCCINI can configure it even more individually beyond the already extensive equipment, thereby further increasing the comfort. For this purpose, TABBERT has the ALL-ROUNDER PACKAGES with price advantages of up to €4,856 in its range. They are available for mono-axle vehicles, tandem axles, and tandem axles from 2,401 kg. Additional equipment details include a Truma DuoControl CS gas pressure regulator with gas filter and remote display, 21.5-inch television, the Truma Mover shunting aid, an antenna package, radio with DAB+, CD, MP3, USB and Bluetooth as well as a 12V supply package. Tailor-made ALL-ROUNDER PACKAGES are also available for the TABBERT DA VINCI FINEST EDITION and offer a price advantage of up to €3,848.

