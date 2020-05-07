Pressemitteilung BoxID: 798149 (Knaus Tabbert GmbH)

Caravan Salon 2020 opens for visitors on 5 September, Knaus Tabbert welcomes decision

Because of the danger of infection in the Corona pandemic, the federal government has banned major events until the end of August. This also affects the world's largest camping fair, the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf (CSD) 2020.



Messe Düsseldorf and the organising Caravaning Industrie Verband e.V. (CIVD) have agreed to postpone the start of the event by one week to 4 September 2020 after consulting the relevant authorities. After the trade visitor day, the CSD will then also open to the public from 5td to 13th September.



Knaus Tabbert GmbH welcomes this decision and will again be part of the fair this year in Halls 4 and 15. The Lower Bavarian company is convinced that the organisers have developed a comprehensive safety and hygiene concept and can guarantee a safe trade fair. Confident that it will be an exciting, and interesting as well as successful Caravan Salon despite the current circumstances, Managing Director Gerd Adamietzki comments on the decision: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming our customers personally and to presenting them with a wide range of innovative products.“

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (