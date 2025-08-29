The latest innovations at Caravan Salon 2025

BOXTIME: the camper van of the future – light, smart, sustainable

the camper van of the future – light, smart, sustainable BOXLIFE and BOXLIFE PLATINUM SELECTION: t he enabler among the camper vans

he enabler among the camper vans L!VE I: inside redefined

inside redefined L!VE WAVE: travel flexibly, arrive comfortably – now with new layouts

travel flexibly, arrive comfortably – now with new layouts SÜDWIND BLACK SELECTION: a classic as a high‐quality edition model

a classic as a high‐quality edition model SPORT: more comfort ex works

CaraSuite: thought ahead – with new layouts

thought ahead – with new layouts CaraOne: for those who expect more when travelling – now with a new design

for those who expect more when travelling – now with a new design CaraBus EDITION [FIRE]: now also available as CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE]

now also available as CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE] CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER]: full flavour, slim price – that’s the new [PEPPER]

PANTIGA FINEST EDITION: time out without compromise – as standard

time out without compromise – as standard CAZADORA: where luxury meets life – now with new layouts

Knaus Tabbert has realigned itself: with a revised product philosophy, leaner structures, and a clear focus on efficiency and customer benefits. Not everything has been reinvented, but much has been specifically improved, simplified, or consistently refined.Innovation remains an integral part of Knaus Tabbert’s DNA. The new products at the Caravan Salon 2025 are a perfect example of this claim: innovative technical solutions, new comfort approaches, and sustainable vehicle concepts – clear, pragmatic, and focused on the essentials. A particular highlight is the new KNAUS BOXTIME, which sets new standards in weight efficiency and interior design with its innovative lightweight technology and is making a lasting impact on the compact leisure vehicle segment.The trade fair appearance in hall 1 also has a new look this year. Knaus Tabbert is showcasing its extensive range of brands there – with the exception of MORELO, which is represented in hall 16. The newly designed modules allow visitors to experience the vehicles in depth: from a vivid demonstration of the lightweight technology of the KNAUS BOXTIME to a practical experience of the new swivel bathroom in the KNAUS BOXLIFE.With these product and brand presentations, Knaus Tabbert is underlining its claim to actively shaping the future of mobile travel – and opening up new possibilities for unforgettable holiday experiences for its customers.With the new BOXTIME, KNAUS presents a well thought‐out camper van that combines lightweight construction, functionality and contemporary comfort. The series is characterised by its automotive and dynamic appearance, its high‐quality and detailed workmanship and its special thermal and acoustic insulation – ideal for modern caravanning requirements. The basis for this is the newly developed Light Weight Technology, which utilises high‐performance, modern materials. It ensures good insulation values, high stability and temperature resistance – and is recyclable.With its Light Weight Technology, KNAUS shows what modern caravanning looks like today – lighter, quieter, more durable. It combines the highest standards of design with maximum functionality, reduces weight and improves comfort. The result is a living space that becomes an experience. More space, more possibilities: Despite the comparable volume, the slimmer wall units create a space gain of around 70 mm for more freedom of movement between the kitchen and bathroom. Less weight, full power: The targeted use of light‐weight materials makes the vehicle much lighter. For example, the BOXTIME 600 MQ saves a whole 60kg compared to a conventional, comparable camper van. This improves driving behaviour, reduces fuel consumption and increases the possible payload. Rethinking sustainability: The lightweight materials used are recyclable – for an intelligent, responsible technology that conserves resources. The closed‐cell material also absorbs shocks effectively, protects furniture and structure and noticeably reduces vibrations – for greater safety and durability. Thermal insulation is also significantly improved. The ceiling and floor are each manufactured in one piece and adapt precisely to the vehicle structure – for uniform insulation throughout the interior. The BOXTIME offers excellent acoustics: The wall panelling not only insulates against heat and cold, but also reduces external noise by up to –3 dB(A) – for greater peace and comfort.In addition to a well thought‐out room concept and an automotive‐inspired design, the model offers a new bathroom construction: The stylish bathroom with swivelling wall combines design and function perfectly – and is compact, practical and completely shower curtain‐free. This makes the sanitary area a real feel‐good place when travelling. Open‐plan living areas with plenty of space, intelligent storage solutions and a well thought‐out kitchen make the mobile home versatile and inviting. With comprehensive LED lighting and numerous light sources, the BOXTIME offers both bright light and atmospheric ambient lighting. Clean lines and the EasySpace bow extension with panoramic window in the front as standard create an interior that combines space, design and comfort. Sophisticated, slim wall units provide more freedom of movement and an open feeling of space – with generous storage space thanks to innovative materials. The BOXTIME is available in four layouts: 540 MQ, 600 MQ, 630 ME and 630 MX. The latter impresses with an electric lifting bed in the rear as standard, which combines maximum space utilisation and Sleeping Comfort. The Lifting bed is available as an option for the other models. The electrically adjustable lifting bed can be adjusted to the desired height at the touch of a button and remains fully usable in any position. The standard comfort bed system with EvoPore HRC mattress and bed frame including high‐quality disc springs also ensures dreamlike lying comfort. With the BOXTIME, KNAUS is opening a new chapter in camper vans – innovative, technological and ecological.With the BOXLIFE, KNAUS presents an all‐round further developed camper van model that takes functionality, design and comfort to a new level. Five layouts – 540 MQ, 600 MQ, 600 DQ, 600 ME and 630 ME – make the BOXLIFE the most model‐diverse series in the KNAUS camper van segment and offer the right solution for a wide range of holiday needs.Technical highlights such as the standard diesel heating and the innovative slide‐out bench emphasise the high standards of comfort and suitability for everyday use. At the same time, the BOXLIFE marks the ideal introduction to the world of KNAUS camper vans – for all those who want to experience brand character from the very first model. Particularly noteworthy is the optional rear lifting bed, which redefines space and Sleeping Comfort in the BOXLIFE. It creates flexible space solutions and enables optimum utilisation of the living space – whether for luggage, bicycles or relaxed sleeping. The BOXLIFE also impresses in the bathroom area: With an innovative swivelling wall, the bathroom offers a real shower experience, a generous mirror surface, a modern washbasin, integrated ambient lighting and a shower tray in elegant anthracite – all without a shower curtain. Compact, clever and fully equipped: The kitchen in the BOXLIFE makes optimum use of the available space – with a 2‐burner hob and a generous compressor refrigerator, which can optionally hold up to 138 litres. The sophisticated interior design – timeless, modern and stylish – is complemented by harmonious lighting architecture, high‐quality materials and clear lines. Efficient insulation with soft‐touch panelling, high‐tech roof and insulated structure ensure a pleasant indoor climate all year round. This makes the BOXLIFE an enabler for all those who appreciate clever details, innovative technology and a comfortable living experience when travelling.That’s what the BOXLIFE offers as PLATINUM SELECTION. In series production, it impresses with a comprehensive range of features that make your holiday even more enjoyable: These include the practical insect screen door, an electric access step, the sophisticated EasySpace bow extension and a rain gutter above the sliding door. The integrated mattress topper provides even more Sleeping Comfort. The insulated waste water tank can also be used in cooler temperatures without any problems, numerous sockets offer maximum flexibility – and with the awning fitted as standard, every parking space becomes a feel‐good zone.The exclusive NATURAL STONE special upholstery brings style and elegance to the interior. The seating area can be used flexibly: The table can be enlarged in no time at all, the cab seats can be swivelled and are perfectly integrated visually. Anyone looking for additional storage space or particularly flexible sleeping options can equip the BOXLIFE PLATINUM SELECTION with an optional rear drop‐down bed – a clever solution for anyone who wants to combine maximum everyday practicality with maximum comfort.The KNAUS L!VE I stands for comfort with well thought‐out features. Ideal for anyone who values space, comfort and a stylish ambience when travelling. The large panoramic windscreen ensures a light‐flooded interior and a unique driving experience. The driver and front passenger seats are optimally integrated into the living area and create an open, communicative feeling of space. The standard Lifting bed offers additional sleeping places without restricting the living space during the day.The interior of the L!VE I has now been comprehensively revised and its design and functionality noticeably upgraded. The newly designed entrance furniture looks modern and tidy. The optimised upholstery geometry ensures even more Seating Comfort and a high‐quality appearance in the living area. The revised storage box rear ventilation also contributes to the improved room climate and the longevity of the furniture. In combination with the stylish colour scheme and high‐quality workmanship, this creates a fresh, inviting interior with high living value. The L!VE I in three layout variants: 650 MEG, 700 MEG and 900 LEG – all offer comfortable single bed solutions and spacious living areas.One of the impressive features of the KNAUS L!VE WAVE is its standard lifting bed. It therefore offers more flexibility and more sleeping comfort and is the perfect travelling companion for anyone who wants to stay spontaneous and comfortable while on the move. Its striking design, sporty and elegant body and the 650 MG, 650 MF, 700 MEG and 700 DX layouts make the L!VE WAVE is a real all‐rounder. The integrated lifting bed blends discreetly into the vehicle roof during the day and offers fully‐fledged additional sleeping places if required – without restricting the living space during the day. The interior of the L!VE WAVE offers a cosy atmosphere, high‐quality materials and clever storage space solutions.New to the programme is the 650 MEG layout – with comfortable single beds in the rear, a spacious living area and the standard lifting bed above the seating area. This means that the 650 MEG offers four full sleeping places and a good balance between living comfort and functionality. Ideal for anyone who wants to combine compact external dimensions with maximum interior space utilisation.With the SÜDWIND BLACK SELECTION, KNAUS offers a special edition that combines design and comfort in a particularly attractive way. Style is not an extra here, but an integral part of the standard equipment: A striking look with a harmoniously coordinated interior make the BLACK SELECTION a real eye‐catcher. Open lines of sight, bright furniture décor and well‐placed LED lighting create a particularly spacious feel. The stylish ambience is complemented by lavish furnishings and a large selection of layouts. The BLACK SELECTION portfolio is being expanded to include three additional layouts – 580 UF, 580 UK and 650 UDF – for even more variety and customised design options.The BLACK SELECTION is also technically impressive across the board. The standard AL‐KO AAA Premium Brake, which stands for shorter braking distances and increased stability, ensures greater safety on the road. The elegant drawbar cover complements the high‐quality external appearance and also protects against dirt and weather. Introduction to the vehicle is via the KNAUS PREMIUM Cabin Doors, which not only impresses with its appearance, but also with its functionality – including an integrated insect screen door. In the interior, the atmospheric ambient lighting sets modern living accents. Also cleverly thought out: the trundle bed function for single beds, which creates a generous lying surface in no time at all – for maximum flexibility in the sleeping area. And with the Combi outdoor socket for power and TV, the outdoor experience can be just as convenient as the TV entertainment inside the caravan. The standard KNAUS Bluetooth sound system provides the right acoustics, enabling wireless sound enjoyment.BLACK SELECTION also means that the entire body is painted in the exclusive Campovolo colour. The edge strips are finished in elegant black, while the doors, flaps and elements such as the refrigerator grille and sockets are in modern anthracite. A white version with black edge mouldings is also available on request.The KNAUS SPORT impresses with attractive layouts, a modern appearance and extended standard equipment that combines practical details and proven Quality. These include the self‐adjusting KNOTT. ANS brake and a jockey wheel with integrated drawbar load indicator. Wheel trims in KNAUS design and the high‐quality KNAUS PREMIUM Cabin Doors set visual and functional accents. Additional comfort is provided by the insect screen door, a large roof bonnet (96 x 65 cm) and the vent window in the toilet compartment – both with integrated insect and blackout protection. A 25‐litre waste water tank in a rollable design is a useful addition to the equipment and makes the KNAUS SPORT a reliable companion for everyday camping.With the CaraSuite, WEINSBERG offers a semi‐integrated motorhome that is characterised by a particularly generous feeling of space and clever ways of using the existing 650 MF, 650 MG and 700 ME layouts. The characteristic front extension is now on board as standard – creating even more headroom and a generous feeling of space in the cab area. A lifting bed is optionally available.New additions to the model range are the 650 MEG and 700 DX layouts, which perfectly complement the range. The 650 MEG impresses with comfortable single beds in the rear, a cosy living area and a manageable overall length – ideal for flexible tours with up to four people. With its comfortable Queen‐sized bed in the rear and a face‐to‐face seating area in the front, the 700 DX offers a luxurious layout and at the same time scores points with generous freedom of movement in the sleeping area and a coherent overall concept for discerning couples or small families. With its combination of well thought‐out design, practical details and now even more choice of layouts, the WEINSBERG CaraSuite remains an ideal companion when travelling.With its modern design and intelligent construction, the CaraOne is the perfect introduction to the world of caravans. With eleven cleverly designed layouts – from compact to spacious – the popular caravan offers the right home on wheels for every requirement. Now the CaraOne has a completely new look: The design has been extensively revised both inside and out. In the bathroom, an elegant marble look sets stylish accents and emphasises the modern and homely overall impression. The living area inspires with a fresh colour concept of stylish grey tones and lively colour accents, creating a harmonious yet dynamic ambience. Particularly striking: a separate light board in the upper area, which stands out visually and is covered with elegant, dark mottled felt – a real design highlight with an inviting character.New in the exterior package: The smooth side walls in white, in combination with the special stickers, ensure clear, modern lines and emphasise the contemporary design of the vehicle. The drawbar cover lends additional elegance to the appearance, while light alloy rims (mono axle) add sporty accents and round off the high‐quality overall impression. The CaraOne also impresses across the board in terms of functionality. The efficient use of space and intelligent storage solutions make the interior as practical as it is cosy. High‐quality workmanship, well thought‐out details and a robust design ensure durability and comfort – even on long journeys. The variety of models ranges from manoeuvrable caravans for two to family‐friendly solutions with Bunk beds. A total of eleven layout variants are available to choose from: 390 PUH (with Lifting bed as standard), 390 QD, 400 LK, 420 QD, 450 FU, 480 EU, 480 QDK, 500 FDK, 540 EUH (with Lifting bed as standard), 550 UK and 550 QDK.Following the successful launch of the EDITION [FIRE] last model year, WEINSBERG is now following up: The popular Fiat‐based CaraBus is now also available as the new CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE] – with a striking appearance and modern, grey exterior design. For the first time, the performance model combines the fiery dynamism of the EDITION [FIRE] with a particularly elegant and sporty look.The extensive equipment remains a real highlight: A 140 hp engine, a high‐quality awning, a modern media centre with 6.8‐inch touchscreen, exclusive special upholstery, stylish 16″ alloy wheels and an integrated rear view camera are all on board as standard. In addition, there are numerous other comfort and design features that make holidays in the CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE] even more enjoyable – all packed into an unbeatable overall package.Modern, sporty, fully equipped – and all this at a top price‐performance ratio: The WEINSBERG CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to combine a stylish appearance with uncompromising functionality.The popular WEINSBERG CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER] is starting the new model year with fresh impetus – with optimised equipment and an even more attractive price. Europe’s best‐selling semi‐integrated vehicle in its class remains true to itself: A modern, dynamic design, compact handling and clever solutions make the [PEPPER] the ideal companion for anyone who appreciates comfort and agility when travelling. New is the customised equipment, which focuses even more specifically on the essentials – without sacrificing the most popular highlights.On board are a powerful 140 hp engine, 16″ alloy wheels, a sophisticated lighting concept in the interior and a comfortable cab package. This is complemented by a high‐quality interior with typical [PEPPER]‐character – fresh, functional and stylish. Thanks to the more attractive price positioning, the new EDITION [PEPPER] now offers even more campers an introduction to the WEINSBERG‐world – with an unbeatable combination of comfort, design and price.With the new FINEST EDITION, TABBERT presents an edition model that transfers the feeling of home to travelling – with uncompromising comfort, stylish features and well thought‐out details.Even the exterior makes a clear statement: High‐quality framed windows, including an additional side wall window, blend harmoniously into the elegant vehicle design. The TABBERT PREMIUM Cabin Doors combine robust quality with a stylish appearance. A discreetly illuminated awning strip on the door side and an additional awning strip on the opposite side of the vehicle provide atmospheric lighting in the evening. The illuminated access step emphasises the well thought‐out overall concept. The appearance is complemented by a striking belt moulding in silver/chrome, which gives the vehicle additional visual presence. Practical equipment highlights for greater safety and comfort when travelling are also on board as standard: The AL‐KO Trailer Control‐ATC anti‐skid system provides additional driving safety, while the jockey wheel with integrated drawbar load indicator and the elegant drawbar cover improve handling and appearance in equal measure. The vehicle is equipped with the tried‐and‐tested AL‐KO Big Foot support plate system for a firm footing on any surface. An externally mounted 230 V socket outlet with integrated aerial connection extends the range of possible outdoor uses.The premium standard of the FINEST EDITION is also evident in the interior: The TABBERT comfort sleeping system with flexible disc base and high‐quality WaterGEL mattress promises maximum Sleeping Comfort. The standard trundle bed function offers additional flexibility for the single beds. The spacious 3‐burner gas hob with electric burner ignition, split glass cover and integrated hob/sink combination enables convenient cooking. Stylish ambient lighting creates a cosy atmosphere throughout the interior. The integrated insect screen door provides effective protection against uninvited guests. The FINEST EDITION is available in six layout variants: 390 WD, 490 E, 550 E, 550 K, 550 TDL and 655 DMK. Each layout impresses with its clear spatial concept, intelligent arrangement and careful choice of materials. With the FINEST EDITION, TABBERT once again emphasises its claim to accompany special moments with maximum comfort and timeless design.With its clear design language, high‐quality equipment and typical TABBERT comfort, the CAZADORA will delight discerning caravanning fans. Four new layouts are now being added to the series – offering even more choice for different travelling needs.The CAZADORA 420 QD is a compact touring caravan that is ideal for couples or solo travellers. With a Transverse bed in the front and a functional room layout, it combines manoeuvrability with comfort in a small space. If you want more space, the new 655 MEB is a model with special living value: A spacious front kitchen, comfortable single beds and a spacious rear bathroom make this layout the ideal choice for couples who demand a sense of space and functionality. For families, the CAZADORA offers two layouts with an intelligent children’s area: the 620 DMK and the 700 KD. Both models have fixed bunk beds, separate sleeping areas for parents and children and a spacious seating area.All layouts now feature the high‐quality AL‐KO chassis as standard equipment – for even greater driving comfort and safety on all roads. In addition, the new extra window provides more daylight. Instead of the window, you can optionally choose the unique photo wall, which allows you to give your CAZADORA a personal touch. No matter what you decide, the CAZADORA shines with a high‐quality interior design, characterized by a carefully selected range of materials, warm wood tones, and lovely details.