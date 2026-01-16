The latest innovations at CMT 2026

Innovation remains a central component of Knaus-Tabbert's DNA - and this will also be evident at CMT 2026. As a major holiday and leisure trade fair, CMT offers the ideal setting for presenting new products, design trends and technical developments to a wide audience. This year, Knaus Tabbert is showcasing its brands in Hall 2. The luxury liners of the MORELO brand will be presented in Hall 3 Stand B71.



A particular highlight in the KNAUS portfolio is the new L!VE WAVE 650 MEG Black Selection. The edition model impresses with an exceptionally extensive range of standard equipment: striking Campovolo grey smooth sheet metal side walls, exclusive Black Selection trim and numerous comfort and safety details such as the PREMIUM body door, automatic transmission, electric parking brake, Safety Pack, adaptive cruise control and modern onboard technology. This successful combination of design, functionality and attractive overall package offers a significant price advantage within the range.



WEINSBERG is also presenting an expressive special model at the CMT: the CaraSuite 650 MEG Edition [SPICY]. With its unique look, MALABAR upholstery world and many standard features - from PREMIUM body door to framed windows and media centre - the special edition sets a fresh accent in the model range. The [SPICY] edition combines a generous feeling of space, modern equipment and a convincing price-performance ratio to create an all-round attractive overall package.



With this trade fair appearance and new products, Knaus Tabbert is once again emphasising its claim to actively shape the future of mobile travel - and to open up new possibilities for unforgettable travel experiences for customers.



KNAUS

- BOXTIME: light, smart, sustainable and now with pop-up roof

- BOXLIFE and BOXLIFE PLATINUM SELECTION: The enabler among camper vans

- L!VE I: redefined inside

- L!VE WAVE: at the CMT in the new Black Selection

- SÜDWIND BLACK SELECTION: a classic as a high-quality edition model

- SPORT: more comfort ex works



WEINSBERG

- CaraSuite: at the CMT with a new edition model [SPICY]

- CaraOne: for those who expect more when travelling - now in a new design

- CaraBus EDITION [FIRE]: now also available as CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE]

- CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER]: Full flavour, legendary price - this is the final edition [PEPPER]



TABBERT

- PANTIGA FINEST EDITION: Time out without compromise - as standard

- CAZADORA: where luxury meets life - new floor plans



KNAUS BOXTIME

Light, smart, sustainable - and now with pop-up roof



With the new BOXTIME, KNAUS presents a sophisticated camper van that combines lightweight construction, functionality and contemporary comfort. The series is characterised by its automotive and dynamic appearance, its high-quality and detailed workmanship and its special thermal and acoustic insulation - ideal for modern caravanning requirements. The basis for this is the newly developed Light Weight Technology, which utilises high-performance, modern materials. It ensures good insulation values, high stability and temperature resistance - and is recyclable.



With its LightWeight Technology, KNAUS showcases what modern caravanning looks like today – lighter, quieter, more durable. It combines the highest standards of design with maximum functionality, reducing weight while increasing comfort. The result is a living space that becomes an experience. More space, more possibilities. Despite the comparable volume, the slimmer wall units create a space gain of around 70 mm for more freedom of movement between the kitchen and bathroom. Less weight, full performance. The targeted use of lightweight materials makes the vehicle considerably lighter. For example, the BOXTIME 600 MQ saves a whole 60kg compared to a conventional, comparable panel van. This improves driving behaviour, reduces fuel consumption and increases the possible payload. Rethinking sustainability: The light-weight materials used are recyclable - for intelligent, responsible technology that conserves resources. The closed-cell material also absorbs shocks effectively, protects furniture and structure and noticeably reduces vibrations - for greater safety and durability. Thermal insulation is also significantly improved. The ceiling and floor are each manufactured in one piece and adapt precisely to the vehicle structure - for uniform insulation throughout the interior. The Boxtime offers excellent acoustics: The wall panelling not only insulates against heat and cold, but also reduces external noise by up to -3 dB(A) - for greater peace and comfort.



In addition to a well thought-out room concept and an automotive-inspired design, the model offers a new bathroom construction: The stylish bathroom with swivelling wall combines design and function perfectly - and is compact, practical and completely shower curtain-free. This makes the sanitary area a real feel-good place when travelling. Open-plan living areas with plenty of space, intelligent storage solutions and a well thought-out kitchen make the mobile home versatile and inviting. With comprehensive LED lighting and numerous light sources, the BOXTIME offers both bright light and atmospheric ambient lighting. Clean lines and the EasySpace bow extension with panoramic window in the front as standard create an interior that combines space, design and comfort. Thoughtfully designed, slimline overhead cupboards offer greater freedom of movement and a spacious feel – while still providing generous storage options thanks to innovative materials. The BOXTIME is available in four layouts: 540 MQ, 600 MQ, 630 ME and 630 MX. The latter impresses with an electric drop-down bed in the rear as standard, which combines maximum space utilisation and sleeping comfort. The fold-down bed is available as an option for the other models. The electrically adjustable lifting bed can be raised to the desired height at the touch of a button and remains fully usable in every position. The standard comfort bed system with EvoPore HRC mattress and bed frame including highquality disc springs also ensures dreamlike lying comfort. With the BOXTIME, KNAUS is opening a new chapter in camper vans - innovative, technological and ecological. A highquality pop-up roof is now available as an option for all layouts at the CMT. KNAUS thus considerably expands the utilisation options of the camper van - whether additional sleeping space, more freedom of movement or an even more open feeling of space.



KNAUS BOXLIFE

the enabler among camper vans



With the BOXLIFE, KNAUS presents an all-round further developed camper van model that takes functionality, design and comfort to a new level. Five layouts - 540 MQ, 600 MQ, 600 DQ, 600 ME and 630 ME - make the BOXLIFE the most model-diverse series in the KNAUS camper van segment and offer the right solution for a wide range of holiday needs.



Technical highlights such as the standard diesel heating and the innovative slide-out bench seat emphasise the high standards of comfort and suitability for everyday use. At the same time, the BOXLIFE marks the ideal entry into the world of KNAUS camper vans - for all those who want to experience brand character from the very first model. Particularly noteworthy is the optional rear drop-down bed, which redefines space and sleeping comfort in the BOXLIFE. It creates flexible space solutions and enables optimum utilisation of the living space - whether for luggage, bicycles or relaxed sleeping. The BOXLIFE also impresses in the bathroom area: With an innovative swivelling wall, the bathroom offers a real shower experience, a generous mirror surface, a modern washbasin, integrated ambient lighting and a shower tray in elegant anthracite - all without a shower curtain. Compact, clever and fully equipped: The kitchen in the BOXLIFE makes optimum use of the available space - with a 2-burner hob and a spacious compressor refrigerator, which can optionally hold up to 138 litres. The sophisticated interior design - timeless, modern and stylish - is complemented by harmonious lighting architecture, high-quality materials and clear lines. Efficient insulation with soft-touch panelling, high-tech roof and insulated structure ensure a pleasant indoor climate all year round. This makes the BOXLIFE an enabler for all those who appreciate clever details, innovative technology and a comfortable living experience when travelling.



KNAUS BOXLIFE PLATINUM SELECTION



More equipment, more comfort - that's what the BOXLIFE offers as PLATINUM SELECTION. In series production, it impresses with a comprehensive range of features that make your holiday even more enjoyable: These include the practical insect screen door, an electric access step, the sophisticated EasySpace bow extension and a rain gutter above the sliding door. The integrated mattress topper provides even more sleeping comfort. The insulated waste water tank can also be used in cooler temperatures without any problems, numerous sockets offer maximum flexibility - and the standard awning turns every parking space into a feel-good zone.



The exclusive NATURAL STONE special upholstery brings style and elegance to the interior. The seating area can be used flexibly: The table can be extended in no time at all, the cab seats can be swivelled and are perfectly integrated. Anyone looking for additional storage space or particularly flexible sleeping options can equip the BOXLIFE PLATINUM SELECTION with an optional rear drop-down bed - a clever solution for anyone who wants to combine maximum everyday practicality with maximum comfort.



KNAUS L!VE I

Interior redefined



The KNAUS L!VE I stands for comfort with well thought-out features. Ideal for anyone who values space, comfort and a stylish ambience when travelling. The large panoramic windscreen ensures a light-flooded interior and a unique driving experience. The driver and front passenger seats are optimally integrated into the living area and create an open, communicative feeling of space. The standard drop-down bed offers additional sleeping space without restricting the living area during the day.



The interior of the L!VE I has now been comprehensively revised and the design and functionality noticeably upgraded. The newly designed entrance furniture looks modern and tidy. The optimised upholstery geometry ensures even more seating comfort and a high-quality appearance in the living area. The revised storage box rear ventilation also contributes to the improved room climate and the longevity of the furniture. In combination with the stylish colour scheme and high-quality workmanship, this creates a fresh, inviting interior with high living value. The L!VE I is available in three layout variants: 650 MEG, 700 MEG and 900 LEG - all offer comfortable single bed solutions and spacious living areas.



KNAUS L!VE WAVE

Travel flexibly, arrive in comfort - now with a new floor plan



One of the impressive features of the KNAUS L!VE WAVE is its standard fold-down bed. It therefore offers more flexibility and more sleeping comfort and is the perfect travelling companion for anyone who wants to stay spontaneous and comfortable while on the move. Its striking design, sporty and elegant body and the 650 MG, 650 MF, 700 MEG and 700 DX layouts make the L!VE WAVE a real all-rounder. The integrated drop-down bed blends discreetly into the vehicle roof during the day and offers full-fledged additional sleeping space if required - without restricting the living space during the day. Inside, the L!VE WAVE impresses with its cosy atmosphere, high-quality materials and clever storage space solutions.



The new Black Selection gives the KNAUS L!VE WAVE 650 MEG a high-quality equipment package. These include the striking Campovolo grey smooth sheet metal side walls, the exclusive Black Selection special stickers, 16" alloy wheels, the painted front skirt, the KNAUS PREMIUM body door, an electric entrance step, high-quality fitted seat covers with new fabrics and elegant embroidery, SEITZ S7 frame windows and atmospheric ambient lighting. In addition, several surfaces in the interior have been reworked in the decor, so that the edition clearly stands out from the series model with fresh accents. Safety and comfort are further enhanced by numerous standard features, including the automatic transmission, the electric parking brake, the Safety Pack, the adaptive cruise control and the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Also on board: TRUMA DuoControl CS, front and side window darkening, fog lights with cornering lights, the heated waste water tank insulating bonnet, the media centre with 6.8" display, the reversing camera and the large awning in anthracite. The Black Selection thus combines first-class equipment, sporty-elegant looks and an attractive overall package with a significant price advantage for customers.



KNAUS SÜDWIND BLACK SELECTION

A classic as a high-quality edition model



With the SÜDWIND BLACK SELECTION, KNAUS offers a special edition that combines design and comfort in a particularly attractive way. Style is not an extra here, but an integral part of the standard equipment: A striking look with a harmoniously coordinated interior make the BLACK SELECTION a real eye-catcher. Open lines of sight, light-coloured furniture décor and well-placed LED lighting create a particularly spacious feel. The stylish ambience is complemented by lavish furnishings and a large selection of floor plans. The BLACK SELECTION portfolio is being expanded to include three additional floor plans - 580 UF, 580 UK and 650 UDF - for even more variety and customised design options.



The BLACK SELECTION is also technically impressive across the board. The standard ALKO AAA Premium Brake, which stands for shorter braking distances and increased stability, ensures greater safety on the road. The elegant drawbar cover complements the high-quality external appearance and also protects against dirt and weather. Access to the vehicle is via the KNAUS PREMIUM body door, which not only impresses with its appearance, but also with its functionality - including an integrated insect screen door. In the interior, the atmospheric ambient lighting sets modern living accents. Also cleverly thought out: the trundle bed function for single beds, which creates a generous sleeping surface in no time at all - for maximum flexibility in the sleeping area. And with the Combi outdoor socket for power and TV, the outdoor experience can be just as convenient as the TV entertainment inside the caravan. The standard KNAUS Bluetooth sound system provides the right acoustics, enabling wireless sound enjoyment.



BLACK SELECTION also means that the entire body is painted in the exclusive Campovolo colour. The edge strips are finished in elegant black, while the doors, flaps and elements such as the refrigerator grille and sockets are in modern anthracite. A white version with black edge mouldings is also available on request.



KNAUS SPORT

More convenience ex works



The KNAUS SPORT impresses with attractive layouts, a modern appearance and extended standard equipment that combines practical details and proven quality. These include the selfadjusting KNOTT.ANS brake and a jockey wheel with integrated drawbar load indicator. Wheel trims in KNAUS design and the high-quality KNAUS PREMIUM body door set visual and functional accents. Additional comfort is provided by the insect screen door, a large roof bonnet (96 x 65 cm) and the hinged window in the toilet compartment - both with integrated insect and blackout protection. A 25-litre waste water tank in a rollable design is a useful addition to the equipment and makes the KNAUS SPORT a reliable companion for everyday camping.



WEINSBERG CaraSuite

Thinking ahead - with a new edition model



With the CaraSuite, WEINSBERG offers a semi-integrated motorhome that is characterised by a particularly generous feeling of space and clever usage options for the existing 650 MF, 650 MG and 700 ME layouts. The characteristic front extension is now on board as standard creating even more headroom and a generous feeling of space in the cab area. A fold-down bed is available as an option.



New additions to the model programme are the 650 MEG and 700 DX layouts, which perfectly complement the range. The 650 MEG impresses with comfortable single beds in the rear, a cosy living area and a manageable overall length - ideal for flexible tours with up to four people. With its comfortable queen-size bed in the rear and a face-to-face seating area in the front, the 700 DX offers a luxurious layout and at the same time scores with generous freedom of movement in the sleeping area as well as a harmonious overall concept for discerning couples or small families. With its combination of well thought-out design, practical details and now even more choice of layouts, the WEINSBERG CaraSuite remains an ideal companion when travelling.



With the new Edition [SPICY], WEINSBERG presents a CaraSuite 650 MEG that comes with a particularly comprehensive equipment package as standard. The EDITION [SPICY] special livery and the MALABAR upholstery world ensure a striking, modern look, while features such as the WEINSBERG PREMIUM body door, the electric access step, SEITZ S7 frame windows, the large roof bonnet, the 6.8" media centre, the reversing camera, front and side window darkening, a high-quality Techno interior, alloy wheels, fog lights with cornering lights and the ISOFIX system already give your journeys that little bit extra as standard. There are also technical highlights such as TRUMA MonoControl CS, the heatable waste water tank insulation bonnet, metal furniture locks and the practical bed extension. The [SPICY] edition thus combines strong equipment and an independent look to create a noticeably upgraded overall package - combined with a clear price advantage that makes the offer even more attractive.



WEINSBERG CaraOne

For all those who expect more when travelling - now in a new design



With its modern design and intelligent construction, the CaraOne is the perfect introduction to the world of caravans. With eleven cleverly designed layouts - from compact to spacious - the popular caravan offers the right home on wheels for every requirement. The CaraOne now has a completely new look: The design has been extensively revised both inside and out. In the bathroom, an elegant marble look sets stylish accents and emphasises the modern and homely overall impression. The living area inspires with a fresh colour concept of stylish grey tones and lively colour accents, creating a harmonious yet dynamic ambience. Particularly striking: a separate light board in the upper area, which stands out visually and is covered with elegant, dark mottled felt - a real design highlight with an inviting character.



New in the exterior package: The smooth side walls in white, in combination with the special stickers, ensure clear, modern lines and emphasise the contemporary design of the vehicle. The drawbar cover lends additional elegance to the appearance, while light alloy rims (mono axle) add a sporty touch and round off the high-quality overall impression. The CaraOne also impresses across the board in functional terms. The efficient use of space and intelligent storage solutions make the interior as practical as it is cosy. High-quality workmanship, well thought-out details and a robust design ensure durability and comfort - even on long journeys. The variety of models ranges from manoeuvrable caravans for two to family-friendly solutions with children's beds. A total of eleven floor plan variants are available: 390 PUH (with dropdown bed as standard), 390 QD, 400 LK, 420 QD, 450 FU, 480 EU, 480 QDK, 500 FDK, 540 EUH (with drop-down bed as standard), 550 UK and 550 QDK.



WEINSBERG CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] and CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE]

Cool on the outside. Hot inside. The CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] - now also in grey



Following the successful launch of the EDITION [FIRE] last model year, WEINSBERG is now following up: The popular Fiat-based CaraBus is now also available as the new CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE] - with a striking appearance and modern, grey exterior design. For the first time, the performance model combines the fiery dynamism of the EDITION [FIRE] with a particularly elegant and sporty look.



The extensive equipment remains a real highlight: A 140 hp engine, a high-quality awning, a modern media centre with 6.8-inch touchscreen, exclusive special upholstery, stylish 16″ alloy wheels and an integrated reversing camera are all on board as standard. There are also numerous other comfort and design features that make holidays in the CaraBus Grey EDITION [FIRE] even more enjoyable - all packed into an unbeatable overall package.



Modern, sporty, fully equipped - and all this at a top price-performance ratio: The WEINSBERG CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to combine a stylish appearance with uncompromising functionality.



WEINSBERG CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER]

Full flavour, slim price - that's the final [PEPPER]



The popular WEINSBERG CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER] starts the new model year with fresh impetus - with optimised equipment and an even more attractive price. Europe's bestselling semi-integrated vehicle in its class remains true to itself: A modern, dynamic design, compact handling and clever solutions make the [PEPPER] the ideal companion for anyone who appreciates comfort and agility when travelling. New is the customised equipment, which focuses even more specifically on the essentials - without sacrificing the most popular highlights.



On board are, among other things, a powerful 140 hpengine, 16″ alloy wheels, a sophisticated lighting concept in the interior and a comfortable cab package. This is complemented by a high-quality interior with typical [PEPPER] character- fresh, functional and stylish. Thanks to the more attractive price positioning, the final EDITION [PEPPER] now offers even more campers access to the WEINSBERGworld - with an unbeatable combination of comfort, design and price.



TABBERT PANTIGA FINEST EDITION

Time out without compromise - as standard



With the new FINEST EDITION, TABBERT presents an edition model that transfers the feeling of home to travelling - with uncompromising comfort, stylish features and well thought-out details.



Even the exterior makes a clear statement: High-quality framed windows, including an additional side wall window, blend harmoniously into the elegant vehicle design. The TABBERT PREMIUM superstructure door combines robust quality with a stylish appearance. A discreetly illuminated awning strip on the door side and an additional awning strip on the opposite side of the vehicle provide atmospheric lighting in the evening. The illuminated access step emphasises the well thought-out overall concept. The appearance is complemented by a striking belt moulding in silver/chrome, which lends the vehicle additional visual presence. Practical equipment highlights for greater safety and comfort when travelling are also on board as standard: The AL-KO Trailer Control-ATC anti-skid system provides additional driving safety, while the jockey wheel with integrated drawbar load indicator and the elegant drawbar cover improve handling and appearance in equal measure. The vehicle is equipped with the tried-and-tested AL-KO Big Foot support plate system for a firm footing on any surface. An externally mounted 230 V socket outlet with integrated aerial connection extends the range of possible outdoor uses.



The premium standard of the FINEST EDITION is also evident in the interior: The TABBERT comfort sleeping system with flexible disc base and high-quality WaterGEL mattress promises maximum sleeping comfort. In the single bed variants, the standard rollaway bed function offers additional flexibility. The spacious 3-burner gas hob with electric burner ignition, split glass cover and integrated hob/sink combination enables convenient cooking. Stylish ambient lighting creates a cosy atmosphere throughout the interior. The integrated insect screen door provides effective protection against uninvited guests. The FINEST EDITION is available in six layout variants: 390 WD, 490 E, 550 E, 550 K, 550 TDL and 655 DMK. Each floor plan is characterised by a clear spatial concept, intelligent layout and careful choice of materials. With the FINEST EDITION, TABBERT once again emphasises its claim to accompany special moments with maximum comfort and timeless design.



TABBERT CAZADORA

Where luxury meets life - now with new layouts



With its clear design language, high-quality equipment and typical TABBERT comfort, the CAZADORA delights discerning caravanning fans. The range is now being expanded with four new layouts and more standard equipment - offering even more for different travelling needs.



The CAZADORA 420 QD is a compact touring caravan that is ideal for couples or solo travellers. With a transverse bed in the front and a functional room layout, it combines manoeuvrability with comfort in a small space. If you want more space, the new 655 MEB is a model with special living value: A generous front kitchen, comfortable single beds and a spacious rear bathroom make this layout the ideal choice for couples who demand a sense of space and functionality. For families, the CAZADORA offers two layouts with an intelligent children's area: the 620 DMK and the 700 KD. Both models have fixed bunk beds, separate sleeping areas for parents and children and a spacious seating area.



All layouts are now united by the high-quality AL-KO chassis as standard equipment - for even more driving comfort and safety on all routes. In addition, the new extra window provides extra daylight and the photo wall provides extra individuality. Instead, the unique handcrafted wall panel can be selected as an option. Whatever the decision, the CAZADORA shines with its high-quality interior design, characterised by a carefully selected range of materials, warm wood tones and loving attention to detail.





