Product management changes: Hans Hanusch is set to retire. Franz Schanzer has been named as his successor

(lifePR) (Jandelsbrunn, )
Industry veteran Hans Hanusch has announced his retirement. Since October 2011, he has sustainably shaped and designed KNAUS camper vans for Knaus Tabbert.. Hans has worked on the design and development of Knaus Tabbert camper vans for over twelve years. Among his most important tools are decades of experience and large amounts of passion and energy. Time after time, he has successfully set trends in the camper van industry, from BoxLife to special models like the Saint&Sinner – the first KNAUS camper van on a Volkswagen chassis. “Being able to work for Knaus Tabbert has been a joy and a pleasure. I would like to say ‘thank you very much’ to my colleagues for all of their friendly support and good cooperation,” says Hans, summing up his work.

Knaus Tabbert Management Board member Gerd Adamietzki also acknowledges this: “I cannot thank Hans enough for his tireless efforts. His expertise and creativity have decisively shaped and advanced our camper vans. We regret his departure, but wish him all the best for the next stage of his life.”

Franz Schanzer will take the wheel from Hans. The Lower Bavarian joined Knaus Tabbert in September 1998. Anything that he does not know about the company or its portfolio is not worth knowing. Prior to becoming a product manager for WEINSBERG Camper Vans in January 2021, Franz gained a wealth of experience working as a project manager at the crossroads between development and production. Franz reports to Jürgen Thaler, Head of Product Management at Knaus Tabbert. “Franz Schanzer, an experienced expert, is taking on a challenging new role in the Product Management department. I am already looking forward to our future projects together,” says CSO Gerd Adamietzki.

Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe. The company’s headquarters are located in Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Its other locations can be found in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. In 2023, it generated sales of almost EUR 1.4 million with its KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO brands and the RENT AND TRAVEL digital rental brand, had over 4000 employees and produced more than 30,000 leisure vehicles. More information: www.knaustabbert.de

