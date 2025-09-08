Kontakt
Knaus Tabbert draws positive conclusions from Caravan Salon 2025

(lifePR) (Jandelsbrunn, )
 

• Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2025 welcomed 269,000 visitors
• Knaus Tabbert brands attracted a great deal of attention in Halls 1 and 16
• Award-winning: WEINSBERG and KNAUS win prizes
• Positive conclusion: High response and optimistic outlook for the coming season

With a successful trade fair appearance and two awards at the AutoBILD Reisemobil reader poll, Knaus Tabbert looks back with satisfaction on this year's Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf. 269,000 visitors once again underline the importance of the world's largest trade fair for caravanning and mark the second-highest visitor numbers in the history of the Caravan Salon.

In Hall 1, the company presented the KNAUS, WEINSBERG, TABBERT, and T@B brands, as well as the rental brand RENT AND TRAVEL. The luxury brand MORELO attracted attention in Hall 16.

Readers of AutoBILD Reisemobil magazine gave special recognition to these campers: the KNAUS TOURER CUV took second place in its category. The innovative CUV concept combines the agility of a van with the comfort of a motorhome and is aimed at active travelers who value compact dimensions and clever space solutions.

The big winner was the WEINSBERG X-PEDITION, which took first place. With its striking offroad design, modern technology, and comfortable interior, it is ideal for adventurers who value everyday practicality.

“The awards are proof of the innovative strength and appeal of our portfolio. At the same time, the response at the trade fair shows that enthusiasm for caravans and motorhomes remains high,” says Wim de Pundert, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG.

With strong visitor interest, positive feedback from dealers and customers, and two awardwinning vehicles, Knaus Tabbert draws a thoroughly positive conclusion and looks forward to the coming season with optimism.

Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG, headquartered in Jandelsbrunn, is one of the leading manufacturers of leisure vehicles in Europe and can look back on a long tradition in caravanning. With its strong brands KNAUS, TABBERT, WEINSBERG, T@B, MORELO and the rental brand RENT AND TRAVEL, the company has stood for quality, innovation and freedom to travel on wheels for decades. The broad portfolio ranges from high-quality luxury models to practical entry-level vehicles. At four locations, the employees combine traditional craftsmanship with modern technology - for mobile travelling that inspires.

