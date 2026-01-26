Knaus Tabbert draws a positive conclusion at the end of CMT 2026





• Above last year's level: High interest from around 268,000 visitors at the CMT trade fair

• KNAUS BOXTIME awarded 1st place of the European Innovation Award

• The group's models take top places in the reader polls conducted by promobil and CARAVANING



Knaus Tabbert AG draws a positive conclusion at the end of CMT 2026. As one of the world's largest public exhibition for tourism and leisure, the CMT attracted around 268,000 visitors to the Stuttgart Exhibition Center this year. The KNAUS, TABBERT, WEINSBERG, and T@B brands impressively presented their current range of models.



Award for innovative strength: The presentation of the European Innovation Award 2026 was an important signal for Knaus Tabbert’s product development. In the “Overall Van Concept” category, the KNAUS BOXTIME and its revolutionary technology were awarded first place.



The results of the annual reader polls conducted by the trade magazines promobil and CARAVANING were also announced at the CMT. Knaus Tabbert AG's recreational vehicles once again came out on top in several categories and were voted into the top three by readers an impressive eleven times. First place and the title of “Motorhome of the Year” went to the WEINSBERG CaraHome and the KNAUS VAN TI.



“We are delighted with the feedback from trade fair visitors and the awards from readers,” says CSO Matjaž Grm. “The results are an important guide for us and underline the relevance of our model portfolio. The successful CMT continues the positive trend of the autumn trade fairs and reinforces our new strategic direction.”

(lifePR) (