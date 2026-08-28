Knaus Tabbert Presents Its Latest Innovations at the 2026 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf

KNAUS SKY TI



With the KNAUS SKY TI, KNAUS takes an established, successful model to a whole new level. This new edition combines modern vehicle technology, a high level of travel comfort, and premium build quality into a complete package that has been noticeably enhanced in key areas. Built on the state-of-the-art VW Crafter chassis with a wide-track axle, a new wheelbase, and a standard automatic transmission, the SKY TI stands for contemporary mobility and a driving experience that convincingly combines comfort and dynamism.



The new SKY TI also demonstrates its consistent evolution in the interior. The heated dual floor system with integrated storage compartments ensures a high level of comfort and practicality for everyday use, while the seamless living area floor creates a particularly harmonious sense of space. Soft-touch fabric wall paneling, the new seating area for at least four people, the spacious bathroom with a separate shower, and beds measuring approximately two meters in length underscore the vehicle’s home-like character. Additional features include a 157-liter compressor refrigerator with dual-hinged doors, a 100Ah LiFePo body battery, aluminum-framed windows, and a Truma diesel heater as standard equipment.



Furthermore, the SKY TI can be equipped with an ALDE diesel heater or an electric fold-down bed, which creates additional space. The SKY TI is available in “Silver Metallic,” “White,” or “Campovolo Gray.” And the interior also offers design flexibility to accommodate individual customer preferences: the finish of the overhead cabinet doors can be changed from “Pebble Gray” to “Salinas Oak” as an option.



A special highlight is the large panoramic roof made of real glass in the roof hood, which can be opened with a single motion. It brings an extraordinary amount of natural light into the interior and creates a bright, open atmosphere. Externally, too, the SKY TI showcases its further development with FoldXpand, maximized garage door openings, an integrated camera in the roof transition element, and the new rear design featuring Cateye Evolution lights. The SKY TI is available in the 650 MEG, 700 DEG, and 700 DX floor plan variants.



KNAUS VAN TI PLUS



The VAN TI PLUS combines the compact exterior dimensions of a van with an interior design that offers noticeably more spaciousness than its sleek silhouette would suggest. This is made possible by the narrow body width and the FoldXpand solution, which combines compact proportions with a surprisingly open sense of space. As a result, the VAN TI PLUS strikes a compelling balance between agility, everyday practicality, and living comfort.



The VAN TI PLUS also makes a strong impression in terms of driving dynamics. Built on the state-of-the-art VW Crafter chassis and available with optional all-wheel drive, it offers the best prerequisites for a particularly confident and versatile driving experience. At the same time, the high-quality body construction—featuring aluminum-aluminum side walls—and the seamless living area floor underscore the model’s high standards of comfort and quality.



The interior reveals its kinship with the SKY TI—every detail is thoughtfully designed and finished to a high standard: intricate cabinetry, fabric wall paneling, and a clearly structured atmosphere with a distinct premium feel. This is complemented by an extensive list of standard features, including framed windows, a diesel heater, a compressor refrigerator with a double door hinge, and a lithium battery; an ALDE diesel heater is also available as an option. The VAN TI PLUS is available in the 650 MEG and 700 DEG floor plan variants, as well as in the colors “Silver Metallic” and “Campovolo Gray.”



KNAUS NORDWIND



The KNAUS NORDWIND is designed for people who don’t let the seasons dictate their freedom and who refuse to compromise even when on the road. With its clean, sleek design, high standards of quality, and commitment to year-round travel, it heralds a new era for KNAUS—and represents a premium class that makes style, comfort, and reliability a given in every season. Designed from the ground up for year-round use, the NORDWIND features ALDE heating, ALDE floor heating, and an interior wastewater system, providing the ideal conditions for comfortable travel even in cooler temperatures. The NORDWIND was developed in close collaboration with specialists from ALDE Sweden and thus exceeds the strict requirements of the standard. As a result, the winter-ready NORDWIND is literally designed for use in the coldest conditions. This creates a travel experience that is not dictated by external conditions, but by the desire to always travel in a relaxed and luxurious manner.



The NORDWIND also underscores its premium character in terms of features, build quality, and design. Aluminum-framed windows with pleated blackout shades, a service module, a compressor refrigerator with doors that open either way, a hybrid stove with gas-on-glass and induction burners, and the comfort sleeping system with a spring-loaded slatted frame all highlight the model’s high standard of equipment. Added to this are meticulously crafted furniture and fabric wall coverings, which—together with harmoniously coordinated colors and finishes—create an atmosphere of tranquility, warmth, and high-quality comfort. The NORDWIND thus becomes a place where you feel at home from the very first moment.



On the outside, too, the NORDWIND showcases its high standards in every detail. The new design language—featuring a FoldXpand rear, integrated maneuvering handles, a continuous third brake light, and full-LED Cateye taillights—gives the trailer a modern, striking presence.



Optionally, a silver metallic exterior adds additional design accents. The offering is complemented by functional equipment options such as a 40-liter wastewater tank, which further underscores the NORDWIND’s high standards of comfort. Thus, the NORDWIND combines year-round comfort, high-quality features, and a distinctive design language into a premium-class travel trailer that impresses in every season.



KNAUS SPORT PLATINUM SELECTION



The KNAUS SPORT is now also available as the PLATINUM SELECTION, combining an exceptionally comprehensive range of features with an attractive price advantage. This makes the model even more appealing to customers who value added comfort and a well-rounded overall package. In the BENELUX markets, the KNAUS SPORT is offered in six floor plans as the PLATINUM SELECTION. In all other countries, an attractive PLATINUM PACKAGE is available for all floor plans.



WEINSBERG CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER]



The WEINSBERG CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER] continues the success story of Europe’s best-selling motorhome. This comprehensive new edition combines the proven formula for success of the [PEPPER] with a significantly enhanced overall package: an exceptionally attractive price-to-performance ratio, more interior space thanks to the redesigned rear section, and high-quality standard equipment that sets a remarkably high standard in this class. In addition to the familiar 600 MF and 600 MEG floor plans, the new 580 MEG will soon round out the lineup, offering the [PEPPER] in an even more compact version.



The [PEPPER] has also been completely redesigned. A new exterior with a striking wrap design, the new WEINSBERG rear end with an integrated bumper, and full-LED taillights in the WEINSBERG design give the vehicle a modern, distinctive look. At the same time, the new interior layout provides noticeably more space in the aisle and additional volume in the rear garage—a boost in spaciousness and practicality for everyday use that further sharpens the



[PEPPER]’s character as a compact powerhouse. The [PEPPER] has also been reimagined in many areas of the interior. A new bench seat concept—with the option to pull out the seats and lounge comfortably in the so-called “double lounging function”—a modern front extension, and a standard swiveling dining table extension noticeably enhance living comfort. The new comfort swivel bathroom, featuring an illuminated mirror, ambient lighting, and a towel rack integrated into the sink, combines clever use of space with a contemporary, home-like feel. In the rear, an intuitively extendable step next to the bed—complete with a shoe and laundry compartment—provides additional practicality. The kitchen area also underscores the model’s enhanced sophistication. New kitchen backsplash paneling with a concealed roller blind, a 2 burner stove, a deep sink, and a flush-mounted countertop extension create a kitchen solution that is both functional and modern. The 600 MF floor plan also features a large 153-liter compressor refrigerator as standard equipment, as well as high-quality soft-close hardware with full-extension drawers. Combined with the Truma Combi 6 heater in the 600 MF and bed lengths consistently exceeding two meters, the result is a motorhome that uniquely combines functionality, practicality for everyday use, and comfort—and one thing remains certain: it’s a vehicle you can hop into, drive off in, and feel right at home in, no matter where you go.



WEINSBERG CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] und CaraBus GREY EDITION [FIRE]



WEINSBERG is relaunching the CaraBus EDITION [FIRE], bringing to the road a camper van that combines attractive design, high comfort, and extensive standard equipment with an impressive price-performance ratio. A sleek body, an elegant appearance, and a modern interior with high-quality wood accents and stylish color highlights give the vehicle a consistently stylish look. The cabinetry impresses with its wood profiles, while the swivel bathroom ensures a clever use of space and noticeably greater comfort within the compact design. The CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] also proves to be well-thought-out for everyday travel: the fresh water tank located inside the cabin, the new roof insulation, as well as seat cushions with a dual reclining function and removable lumbar support make traveling particularly pleasant. The concept is rounded out by a harmoniously designed kitchen area with a flush mounted countertop extension that seamlessly combines functionality and modern design.



Thus, the CaraBus EDITION [FIRE] represents a camper van that convincingly blends style, comfort, and practicality for everyday use.



With the CaraBus GREY EDITION [FIRE], WEINSBERG also makes a particularly design oriented statement. The distinctive exterior and interior design give the camper van a consistently modern, urban, and striking appearance. This camper van showcases its sporty DNA not only in its lines but, above all, in its cohesive color scheme. The CaraBus GREY EDITION [FIRE] embodies a style that’s cool, casual, and uncompromising—and is made for everyone who not only wants to travel flexibly but also wants to make a clear design statement on the road.



WEINSBERG CaraLife



With the CaraLife, WEINSBERG is launching a modern and attractively priced travel trailer. Its exterior captivates with clean lines and striking contrasts. As a model designed from the ground up to be fully electric, it embodies a new approach to mobile living: clean in design, simple to operate, and consistently tailored to the needs of a young, contemporary target audience. The CaraLife combines innovative technology with an exceptionally compelling value proposition and a distinctive, modern character.



Its fully electric standard equipment—including an induction cooktop, refrigerator, and air conditioning—brings the same level of comfort to the caravan that you’re used to at home, making travel noticeably easier and more contemporary. Inside, fresh colors, clean lines, and harmoniously coordinated materials create a modern, minimalist, yet cozy atmosphere. A variety of sleeping arrangements—from single and double beds to queen-size beds and even bunk beds for families—make the CaraLife exceptionally versatile. This makes it a travel trailer that reimagines youthful living on the go.



TABBERT VIVALDI



True class, newly composed: A genuine TABBERT combines timeless design with artisanal perfection. Even in its standard configuration, this commitment to premium quality is evident in the new Vivaldi. The combination of the AL-KO chassis, anti-skid system, AL-KO Premium supports, and AAA Premium Brake ensures a high level of safety while traveling. At the same time, the service box, a 157-liter compressor refrigerator, the countertop extension with a retractable gas-on-glass stove, and the standard ambient lighting underscore the commitment to offering a high level of comfort and quality right from the start.



In terms of construction as well, the VIVALDI demonstrates its upscale orientation down to the finest detail. The rear-ventilated 48-mm-thick TABBERT roof, the 47-mm-thick floor, smooth sheet metal, framed windows, and brand-specific design elements such as awning and belt moldings give the caravan its confident, elegant presence. This commitment continues consistently throughout the interior: closed ceiling cabinets, a striking designer ceiling light, high-quality corner shelves in the living area, a service hatch in the front of the seat box, and a wooden sliding door as a room divider create an atmosphere that visibly combines coziness and exclusivity.



With the new floor plans—490 TD, 550 E, 590 HE, and 685 DF—the VIVALDI also demonstrates its consistent evolution in interior design. Optional features such as the Truma Mover Smart A—or, for models with tandem axles, the Mover XT4—offer additional comfort. The result is a travel trailer that, with its high-quality craftsmanship, premium features, and a noticeably upscale living experience, embodies in every detail what makes a true TABBERT.



TABBERT PUCCINI FINEST EDITION



With the new PUCCINI FINEST EDITION, TABBERT presents a limited-edition model that reinterprets the brand’s luxury standards in a particularly refined way. Even from the outside, the RV makes a strong statement with its smooth-finish metal panels, framed windows, and 17-inch wheels, projecting a confident, elegant presence that reveals its high-quality character at first glance. The PUCCINI FINEST EDITION thus embodies a caravanning experience that consistently combines design, comfort, and exclusivity.



This aesthetic is impressively carried through into the interior. High-gloss white cabinet fronts lend the interior a visibly refined look, while carefully coordinated materials and precisely placed lighting accents create an atmosphere that exudes tranquility, spaciousness, and stylish comfort. An elegant acrylic kitchen backsplash adds a modern touch to the kitchen area, while the black ceiling panel lends the room additional depth and an expressive, exclusive character. This high-quality impression is complemented by finely crafted embroidery on the backrest upholstery, which highlights the attention to detail in a special way. The result is a sense of space that allows you to experience the model’s premium character in every detail.



The TABBERT Comfort Sleep System stands for restful sleep of the highest quality and underscores the commitment to making travel as pleasant as possible. A TV in the living area rounds out the high-quality feature package. In this way, the PUCCINI FINEST EDITION combines exclusive design with tangible added value.

(lifePR) (