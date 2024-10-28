Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1004191

Knaus Tabbert AG Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 94118 Jandelsbrunn, Deutschland http://www.knaustabbert.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Lily Passberger +49 8583 21355
Logo der Firma Knaus Tabbert AG

Changes in the Knaus Tabbert Management Board

CEO Wolfgang Speck leaves the company for personal reasons / COO Werner Vaterl takes over management of the company as interim CEO / Supervisory Board plans to appoint a new CFO

(lifePR) (Jandelsbrunn, )
Changes are imminent on the Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG. The current CEO Wolfgang Speck is leaving the company on 31 October 2024 for personal reasons. His duties will be taken over by the long-standing COO and industry expert Werner Vaterl as interim CEO. Together with CSO Gerd Adamietzki, he will temporarily form the two-member Knaus Tabbert Management Board team. The reappointment of the CFO position is already at an advanced stage.

Werner Vaterl started his career at Knaus Tabbert in 1992 as Head of Logistics and Plant Manager at the Jandelsbrunn site. Since 2013, the business graduate has successfully managed the company's operational business as COO.

‘We would like to thank Wolfgang Speck for his commitment over the past eleven years, during which he has developed Knaus Tabbert into one of the most successful motorhome manufacturers in Europe together with his colleagues on the Management Board, ’ says Dr Esther Hackl, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert. ‘With Werner Vaterl, an experienced company and industry expert is now taking over his responsibilities. With him and his long-standing Management Board colleague Gerd Adamietzki, who is responsible for sales, Knaus Tabbert is also well positioned for the current tougher market environment. In addition, the plans for reappointing the CFO role are well advanced.’

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe. The company’s headquarters are located in Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Its other locations can be found in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary.The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. In the year 2023 it generated sales of 1.44 billion euros with its KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO brands and the RENT AND TRAVEL rental service, had over 4000 employees and produced more than 30,000 leisure vehicles.

More Information: https://www.knaustabbert.de/...

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2024, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.