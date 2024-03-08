“CARAVANNING DAYS” by the CIVD: Knaus Tabbert takes part in a national advertising campaign within the industry

- Attractive offers from KNAUS, WEINSBERG, TABBERT and T@B

- Visible across Germany: Online advertising, TV and radio adverts accompany the wide range of promotions across the country along with associated campaigns from local dealers

- Comprehensive advice from participating Knaus-Tabbert dealers

- Competition: Three prizes of 20,000 euros can be won by buyers of new vehicles

Many Knaus Tabbert dealers are taking part in the “CARAVANNING DAYS” promotion by CIVD. In addition, KNAUS, TABBERT, WEINSBERG and T@B are also extending their exhibition campaigns into spring, giving customers a wide range of attractive offers. These include, for example, big reductions on air-conditioning units but also “one-night-stand packages”, by means of which a self-sufficient caravan can be supplied with energy throughout the night. Lithium-ion on-board batteries with the latest LiFePo technology are offered at significantly reduced prices and “Knaus Tabbert Financing” means camping enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to take advantage of particularly favourable terms. Furthermore, the CIVD provides another appealing reason to buy: Anyone who buys a new vehicle during the promotion period from any participating dealer has the chance to win 20,000 euros - and there are three opportunities to win this wonderful bonus to add to the travel budget.This major campaign provides customers with the opportunity to take advantage of comprehensive advice from participating dealers across Germany alongside many different offers and promotions. The “Caravanning Days” promotion is a splendid opportunity for new customers in particular when it comes to learning more about leisure vehicles and how to finance them. The “CARAVANNING DAYS” promotion is supported by an impressive, far-reaching advertising campaign that shows the powerful presence of the industry across Germany. Both TV adverts as well as radio and online advertising will be broadcast nationally, whilst service partners are integrated as part of regional advertising. All information about this industry campaign can be found on the “caravaningtage.de” website.