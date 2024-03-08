Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 978717

Knaus Tabbert AG Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 94118 Jandelsbrunn, Deutschland http://www.knaustabbert.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Stefan Diehl +49 8583 21300
Logo der Firma Knaus Tabbert AG

“CARAVANNING DAYS” by the CIVD: Knaus Tabbert takes part in a national advertising campaign within the industry

(lifePR) (Jandelsbrunn, )
  • - Attractive offers from KNAUS, WEINSBERG, TABBERT and T@B
    - Visible across Germany: Online advertising, TV and radio adverts accompany the wide range of promotions across the country along with associated campaigns from local dealers
    - Comprehensive advice from participating Knaus-Tabbert dealers
    - Competition: Three prizes of 20,000 euros can be won by buyers of new vehicles
Before the start of the upcoming season, the next joint highlight in the camping industry is due to start: “CARAVANNING DAYS”. The Caravanning Industry Association (CIVD) is carrying out a promotional week across all brands for the first time, and Knaus Tabbert and their dealers are taking part. This innovative promotion is from March 9 - 16, 2024 and interested customers can obtain comprehensive advice from participating dealers, grab a bargain on the way and also win prizes that certainly add more than a little extra to the travel budget.

Many Knaus Tabbert dealers are taking part in the “CARAVANNING DAYS” promotion by CIVD. In addition, KNAUS, TABBERT, WEINSBERG and T@B are also extending their exhibition campaigns into spring, giving customers a wide range of attractive offers. These include, for example, big reductions on air-conditioning units but also “one-night-stand packages”, by means of which a self-sufficient caravan can be supplied with energy throughout the night. Lithium-ion on-board batteries with the latest LiFePo technology are offered at significantly reduced prices and “Knaus Tabbert Financing” means camping enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to take advantage of particularly favourable terms. Furthermore, the CIVD provides another appealing reason to buy: Anyone who buys a new vehicle during the promotion period from any participating dealer has the chance to win 20,000 euros - and there are three opportunities to win this wonderful bonus to add to the travel budget.

This major campaign provides customers with the opportunity to take advantage of comprehensive advice from participating dealers across Germany alongside many different offers and promotions. The “Caravanning Days” promotion is a splendid opportunity for new customers in particular when it comes to learning more about leisure vehicles and how to finance them. The “CARAVANNING DAYS” promotion is supported by an impressive, far-reaching advertising campaign that shows the powerful presence of the industry across Germany. Both TV adverts as well as radio and online advertising will be broadcast nationally, whilst service partners are integrated as part of regional advertising. All information about this industry campaign can be found on the “caravaningtage.de” website.

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe. The company’s headquarters are located in Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Its other locations can be found in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. In the year 2023 it generated sales of 1.44 billion euros with its KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO brands and the RENT AND TRAVEL rental service, had over 4000 employees and produced more than 30,000 leisure vehicles. More information: www.knaustabbert.de

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2024, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.