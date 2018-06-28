When it comes to corporate communications, KLAFS, the market leader in the sauna, pool and spa sector, continues to value experience and broad journalistic expertise: Starting July 1, Benno Kirschenhofer, 41, (on the right) will act as corporate communications advisor working in the company headquarters in Schwaebisch Hall and attend to the national and international press.



He will thus take over the responsibilities of Mark Böttger, 47, who is leaving the company at his own request at the end of June.



Schwaebisch Hall, June 2018. Just like Mark Böttger, Benno Kirschenhofer has learned journalistic principles from scratch and as a result as a very precise understanding of what is particularly important to the media. "I can already say that Mark Böttger has in his almost four years with the company established a very good internal structure for our corporate PR department, so that KLAFS is not only experiencing a peak with regard to his products, but also in its PR work. I look forward to successfully continuing this work and to develop it further," is how Benno Kirschenhofer presents his optimistic view of the future.



New face, proven concept: Whether we have interesting new products, exciting new reference projects or competent contact persons for interview and expert contributions - Kirschenhofer will ensure that KLAFS will remain in a class of its own even when it comes to public relations.



"We regret very much that Mark Böttger will be leaving our corporate group to tackle new and greater challenge in another sector. Because he has truly contributed a great deal to KLAFS. But we are delighted that we were able to find a first-class successor in Benno Kirschenhofer," said Stefan Schöllhammer, managing director and spokesperson for KLAFS's management, about the change in personnel.

