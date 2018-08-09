Teilen
Iron Harvest: This year’s most successful Kickstarter has a “First Look” demo
Iron Harvest, the classic RTS for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, set in the alternate reality of 1920+, which collected over $1,530,000 in its crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, now has a “First Look Alpha” demo for supporters.
The Alpha build features two game modes and 15 playable units.
A second Alpha demo, focussing on multiplayer, is scheduled for December, the release of the final game is planned near the end of 2019.
Alpha 1 is available for all backers until the release of Alpha 2. People can still get Alpha 1 and all subsequent demos by pre-ordering the game at www.iron-harvest.com
The game features:
• Three playable factions with over 40 units types and 9 heroes
• Three single player campaigns with an overarching story (21 missions)
• Singleplayer & Coop skirmish matches
• Single player & Coop challenge maps
• Competitive multiplayer (ranked matches, seasons)
• Free DLCs & Updates
Iron Harvest Announcement Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/...
Press-Kit with all the info & materials: http://press.kingart-games.com
Let us know if you are interested in keys. There is no NDA, feel free to stream it.
