Iron Harvest: This year’s most successful Kickstarter has a “First Look” demo

Iron Harvest: This year’s most successful Kickstarter has a “First Look” demoIron Harvest, the classic RTS for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, set in the alternate reality of 1920+, which collected over $1,530,000 in its crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, now has a “First Look Alpha” demo for supporters.The Alpha build features two game modes and 15 playable units.A second Alpha demo, focussing on multiplayer, is scheduled for December, the release of the final game is planned near the end of 2019.Alpha 1 is available for all backers until the release of Alpha 2. People can still get Alpha 1 and all subsequent demos by pre-ordering the game at www.iron-harvest.com The game features:• Three playable factions with over 40 units types and 9 heroes• Three single player campaigns with an overarching story (21 missions)• Singleplayer & Coop skirmish matches• Single player & Coop challenge maps• Competitive multiplayer (ranked matches, seasons)• Free DLCs & UpdatesIron Harvest Announcement Trailer:Press-Kit with all the info & materials: http://press.kingart-games.com Let us know if you are interested in keys. There is no NDA, feel free to stream it.