Jüstrich Cosmetics presents its innovative skin care products for the first time at trade fairs in Amsterdam and Munich



















With its first appearance at trade fairs in Amsterdam and Munich, the Swiss family-owned company Jüstrich Cosmetics underscores yet again its forwardlooking entrepreneurial flair. Here, visitors could see at first hand the latest developments in highly effective speciality cosmetics.



For many years Jüstrich Cosmetics has been winning customers from around the globe with its unique skin care concepts and its exceptional Swiss quality workmanship. From 29 to 30 May 2018 the contract manufacturer from Berneck took at stand at "PLMA WORLD OF PRIVATE LABEL Amsterdam" for the first time. And from 6 to 7 June 2018, Jüstrich Cosmetics also exhibited at the Munich trade fair "Cosmetic Business". The company's latest developments demonstrate the collective power of innovation.



High-quality skin care lines with 0% preservatives



Jüstrich Cosmetics is successfully navigating an innovative market segment. Allergic reactions to preservatives are on the rise. For this growing target group Jüstrich Cosmetics is developing pioneering skin care products that are completely preservative free ("Sterile Cosmetics" or "UHT Cosmetics").



Adding your personal touch



Its "Basic Line" is a natural, highly effective cosmetic line with excellent skin compatibility, completely free from all harmful ingredients. It is 100% developed and manufactured in Switzerland. Based on standardised production, its formulations can be individually added to and refined. This ready-made concept offers advantageous pricing and makes it possible for products to be launched within an extremely short period of time.



Valuable complexes made from natural ingredients



Jüstrich Cosmetics creates its exceptional "Superior Line" from the hand-picked Alpine herbs Edelweiss, Alpine Rose and Yellow Gentian. It incorporates here the latest research findings that show how the skin microbiome functions. A complex of probiotic ingredients together with an extract from the microalgae "Rhodella violacea" found on the Island of Sylt have been proven to protect the skin from external influences and to act as a moisturiser. The result is young, healthy, radiant skin.



Upmarket hotel cosmetics



With its exquisite skin care line "Hotel Amenities" Jüstrich Cosmetics brings to the market a unique range of cosmetics for discerning hotels and tourism facilities. Hotel Amenities boasts an attractive price-performance ratio together with natural recipes and superior Swiss quality.



Highly-effective hair care line



When it comes to hair care, at Jüstrich standing still is equally not an option. The latest findings on compatibility, performance and the needs of the customer lie at the heart of its current "Professional Hair Care Line". Yes, to natural - No, to harmful ingredients! With this guiding creed our hair care line also meets the spirit of the times.

