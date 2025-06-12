Anton Schneid - the deaf photographer with a special eye: Deaflympics, art and the sound of images

Judit Nothdurft Consulting

Judit Nothdurft Consulting (www.jnc-business.de) has been advising companies on accessibility and inclusion and supporting them with marketing and press activities since 2007. In addition to her consulting activities, Judit Nothdurft teaches companies, doctors and nursing staff how to deal with and communicate with hearing impaired people.Judit Nothdurft is the initiator and operator of the service portal for the hearing impaired / deaf www.deafservice.de

