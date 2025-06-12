Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1026571

Judit Nothdurft Consulting Friedrich-Neuper-Straße 61 90552 Röthenbach, Deutschland http://www.jnc-business.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Judit Nothdurft +49 911 95339626
Logo der Firma Judit Nothdurft Consulting

Anton Schneid - the deaf photographer with a special eye: Deaflympics, art and the sound of images

Interview with the deaf photographer at www.deafservice.de

(lifePR) (Röthenbach, )
Anton Schneid is much more than a photographer - he is a visual poet, a visual storyteller and an institution in sports reporting, especially in deaf sports. His photographs document not just moments, but emotions, movements and stories. He is particularly well known for his impressive reports from the Deaflympics, the Olympic Games for the deaf, where he has already been on assignment five times.

In this interview, he talks openly about his artistic development, the influence of his deafness on his work and why he is so fascinated by the visual world of photography. “Sign language is strongly based on visual perception - the way deaf people see the world. That fits perfectly with photography. That's why I fell in love with photography,” says Schneid.

He began experimenting with his brother's camera at the age of twelve. Initial curiosity turned into a vocation. “It was a great feeling to be needed,” Schneid recalls of his first black and white jobs in the darkroom at home.

A particular highlight of his career: the 2009 Deaflympics in Taipei. As the only photographer of the world association ICSD, he documented 20 sports in ten days - a Herculean task, but also a moment of deep gratitude.

Schneid is also creatively active outside of sport. Whether portraits, children's or theater photography - he is always interested in capturing personality, mood and expression. For example, he photographed acting icon Hanna Schygulla.

Schneid stands for photography with depth, precision and empathy. The full interview with him is available at www.deafservice.de.

Judit Nothdurft

Judit Nothdurft Consulting 

Friedrich-Neuper-Straße 61

D-90552 Röthenbach

Tel: +49 911 95 33 96 26, Mail: judit@jnc-business.de, Web: www.jnc-business.de

Judit Nothdurft Consulting

Judit Nothdurft Consulting (www.jnc-business.de) has been advising companies on accessibility and inclusion and supporting them with marketing and press activities since 2007. In addition to her consulting activities, Judit Nothdurft teaches companies, doctors and nursing staff how to deal with and communicate with hearing impaired people.Judit Nothdurft is the initiator and operator of the service portal for the hearing impaired / deaf www.deafservice.de

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.