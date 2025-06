Anton Schneid - the deaf photographer with a special eye: Deaflympics, art and the sound of images

Anton Schneid is much more than a photographer - he is a visual poet, a visual storyteller and an institution in sports reporting, especially in deaf sports. His photographs document not just moments, but emotions, movements and stories. He is particularly well known for his impressive reports from the Deaflympics, the Olympic Games for the deaf, where he has already been on assignment five times.In this interview, he talks openly about his artistic development, the influence of his deafness on his work and why he is so fascinated by the visual world of photography. “Sign language is strongly based on visual perception - the way deaf people see the world. That fits perfectly with photography. That's why I fell in love with photography,” says Schneid.He began experimenting with his brother's camera at the age of twelve. Initial curiosity turned into a vocation. “It was a great feeling to be needed,” Schneid recalls of his first black and white jobs in the darkroom at home.A particular highlight of his career: the 2009 Deaflympics in Taipei. As the only photographer of the world association ICSD, he documented 20 sports in ten days - a Herculean task, but also a moment of deep gratitude.Schneid is also creatively active outside of sport. Whether portraits, children's or theater photography - he is always interested in capturing personality, mood and expression. For example, he photographed acting icon Hanna Schygulla.Schneid stands for photography with depth, precision and empathy. The full interview with him is available at www.deafservice.de Judit NothdurftJudit Nothdurft ConsultingFriedrich-Neuper-Straße 61D-90552 RöthenbachTel: +49 911 95 33 96 26, Mail: judit@jnc-business.de , Web: www.jnc-business.de