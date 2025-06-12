Anton Schneid - the deaf photographer with a special eye: Deaflympics, art and the sound of images
In this interview, he talks openly about his artistic development, the influence of his deafness on his work and why he is so fascinated by the visual world of photography. “Sign language is strongly based on visual perception - the way deaf people see the world. That fits perfectly with photography. That's why I fell in love with photography,” says Schneid.
He began experimenting with his brother's camera at the age of twelve. Initial curiosity turned into a vocation. “It was a great feeling to be needed,” Schneid recalls of his first black and white jobs in the darkroom at home.
A particular highlight of his career: the 2009 Deaflympics in Taipei. As the only photographer of the world association ICSD, he documented 20 sports in ten days - a Herculean task, but also a moment of deep gratitude.
Schneid is also creatively active outside of sport. Whether portraits, children's or theater photography - he is always interested in capturing personality, mood and expression. For example, he photographed acting icon Hanna Schygulla.
Schneid stands for photography with depth, precision and empathy. The full interview with him is available at www.deafservice.de.
