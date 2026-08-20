White Star: Barracuda Dragoon wheels in Custom Color on the Audi A3 Sportback

It has now been more than five years since the ceremonial presentation of the Dragoon. During this time, the stylish and dynamically asymmetrical wheel design has developed into a popular and firmly established bestseller in the premium rim lineup from Barracuda Racing Wheels. On the Audi A3 Sportback of the third-generation 8V presented here, it stands out in particular thanks to its extraordinary color scheme.Instead of choosing one of the standard high-gloss finishes in black, silver, or bronze, owner Tobias opted for a special white paint finish. This makes the lightweight wheels manufactured using the flow-forming process - a perfect match for the compact five-door model from Ingolstadt, which is also finished in white. The dimensions are 8.5x19 inches, and the Pirelli P Zero tires measure 235/35R19.A coilover suspension system from KW ensures a particularly harmonious positioning of the new wheel/tire combination beneath the fenders. Naturally, it also promises more dynamic handling. To perfectly round off the significantly sportier and more individualized visual appearance, a Rieger Tuning body kit has been installed, consisting of a front spoiler lip, side skirt extensions, and a diffuser. These add-on components are each finished in gloss black with white accent lines. Additionally, a coarse-mesh black front grille without Audi rings - but featuring a quattro logo - adds another striking highlight.All further information is available from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 9 6084-20E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de