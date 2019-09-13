Pressemitteilung BoxID: 767055 (JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH)
Tzunamee EVO rims for the Golf's Korean rival - the Kia Ceed

Korean car manufacturers have long been known for their low prices, but they have also established themselves as an attractive alternative in terms of quality as well. The Hyundai i30 N has caused quite a furor in the compact class – so much so, in fact, that its brother, the Kia Ceed, which is hardly any less interesting, has almost been forgotten. The third generation of the Kia Ceed, launched in 2018, may lack power, but it lends itself perfectly to fine-tuning and customization. The specimen fitted with a set of high-quality rims by Barracuda Racing Wheels is proof of this.

The trendy Tzunamee EVO light-alloy wheels on the axles of the five-door car measure 8.5x19” (€439) and come with 225/25R19 tires. With their flash red finish, they – along with the GT trim on the front and on the side skirts – provide a burst of color to the otherwise black-painted car. And to complement this, ST coilover suspension (€899) has lowered the chassis by 40 mm at the front axle and 35 mm at the rear axle.

The conversion was carried out by Barracuda Racing Wheels’ dealer, Urban Motors, in Eschweiler (www.urban-motors.de / Tel.: +49 (0) 24 03 / 55 51 388).

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the ‘Barracuda Racing Wheels’ YouTube channel or the ‘barracuda.wheels’ Instagram profile. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda range of rims are available at car dealerships as well as well-stocked tire and specialist stores. Alternatively, they – along with all additional facts, including price and delivery information – can be obtained directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de                                

Instagram: barracuda.wheels
YouTube: Barracuda Racing Wheels
Facebook: Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
