Swabian event highlight
Performance Messe Part VI at Motorworld Village Metzingen
Part VI of the event will take place on September 6, 2025, starting at 3 p.m., as usual at Motorworld Village Metzingen. As usual, the Performance Messe will transform the beautiful venue into an absolute paradise for car and tuning enthusiasts.
Once again, the trade fair will be showcasing spectacular show cars of every imaginable kind across 28,000 square meters of exhibition space – with more than 300 vehicles taking part this time. There will even be special areas for JDM cars, classic/modern classic cars, and muscle cars. Some of the cars also serve as company ambassadors: Around 30 well-known manufacturers from the industry will once again be participating in the Performance Messe – with stands in six exhibition halls and in the outdoor area. Among them are Barracuda Racing Wheels, KW Automotive, Breyton Wheels, Gladen Audio, Schmidt Felgen, cardiologie, Giacuzzo, Hankook, Gebhardt Automotive, OZ Racing Wheels, and many more.
Another beloved tradition of the trade fair is the live stream on the JMS YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/live/avkf2BBtGaQ?si=BJU71FQRKAnOG8rP). This allows fans who are not there in person to follow the event. During the stream, some of the companies will present their show cars in detail. In addition, the five cars that performed best in the vehicle evaluation contest will be presented. Up to 20 private show cars can participate in this evaluation.
Another highlight of the accompanying program is the competition triathlon organized by the Driftinglele team. It consists of the disciplines “tire and rim knowledge,” “oil viscosity estimation,” and “dB volume estimation.” The three best participants will win prizes worth a total of €1,700. Another exciting item on the agenda is the RC car drift show by the Devils Drift Crew. Last but not least, the “Tuning-Profis” known from TV and the successful YouTuber LB Garage will be there.
Another option for event visitors: just 500 meters from Motorworld Village is the Metzingen Shopping Outlet, one of the largest of its kind in Europe.
And when the official event ends at 9 p.m., the fun is far from over: the big after-show party will follow immediately afterwards, this time also on the grounds of Motorworld Village Metzingen.
All further information on the Performance Messe Part VI on September 6, 2025, is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Contact: Jochen Schweiker
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.performance-messe.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de