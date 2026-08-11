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Story Box-ID: 1069551

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Snoopy: Red OZ wheels and more for the Smart Fortwo 453

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
With the characteristic origins of Smart – namely the once revolutionary, extremelyshort Fortwo – today’s electric models of the brand have very little in common. A realshame, actually. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon, as Smart willsoon be returning to its roots with the #2. Like its predecessor, which wasdiscontinued in 2024, the new model is expected to be offered exclusively with fullyelectric drivetrains.

The Fortwo presented here is also an example of the third and thus so far final 453generation. However, it is still powered by an internal combustion engine, meaning itdates back to the time before the switch to purely electric mobility in 2019. The car,nicknamed Snoopy, received several visual as well as technical upgrades at JMSFahrzeugteile.

Finished in the special color Flash Red, the OZ Superturismo wheels are a real eye-catcher. Their dimensions are 7x17 inches, and the Hankook Ventus S1 evo tiresmeasure 205/40R17. A KW coilover suspension not only provides the lowering requiredto position the wheels perfectly under the fenders, but also ensures improved drivingdynamics for the iconic city runabout.

Last but not least, the small inline three-cylinder engine of the Fortwo is able toacoustically underscore its work in a much more powerful manner thanks to a Foxsport exhaust system

All further information is available from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de  
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de 

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.