Snoopy: Red OZ wheels and more for the Smart Fortwo 453
The Fortwo presented here is also an example of the third and thus so far final 453generation. However, it is still powered by an internal combustion engine, meaning itdates back to the time before the switch to purely electric mobility in 2019. The car,nicknamed Snoopy, received several visual as well as technical upgrades at JMSFahrzeugteile.
Finished in the special color Flash Red, the OZ Superturismo wheels are a real eye-catcher. Their dimensions are 7x17 inches, and the Hankook Ventus S1 evo tiresmeasure 205/40R17. A KW coilover suspension not only provides the lowering requiredto position the wheels perfectly under the fenders, but also ensures improved drivingdynamics for the iconic city runabout.
Last but not least, the small inline three-cylinder engine of the Fortwo is able toacoustically underscore its work in a much more powerful manner thanks to a Foxsport exhaust system
All further information is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de