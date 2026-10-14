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JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
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Refined Hot Hatch from Croatia: Clubsport GTI on Razzer Wheels

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
For many years, the specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile have enjoyed success not only in Germany but also internationally. A key factor behind this achievement is their regional partner network - such as the Formula team based near Rijeka in Croatia. They are responsible for the modifications carried out on the seventh-generation VW Golf GTI Clubsport presented here.

The dynamic hot hatch rides on Razzer wheels from the Barracuda Racing Wheels Ultralight Series, finished in classic Hyper Silver. Their Flow Forged manufacturing process ensures a low overall weight. Visually, the 8.5x19-inch wheels fitted with 225/35 Michelin tires stand out thanks to their powerfully styled Y-spokes and fine details such as delicate cut-outs. Complementing the setup, the GTI was lowered by approximately 35 millimeters using a set of lowering springs from Eibach.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers.

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.