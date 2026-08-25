Performance Messe Returns: Part VII on September 5 in Metzingen
Spread across 28,000 square meters, visitors can discover an impressive selection of spectacular show cars in every imaginable style, with more than 200 vehicles on display. Just like last year, the Performance Messe will again feature dedicated areas for JDM cars, classic cars and youngtimers, and muscle cars. Important for show car owners: Applications to exhibit your vehicle are still open until the end of July via www.performance-messe.de.
Many of the displayed vehicles showcase the latest products from their manufacturers. More than 30 renowned manufacturers and companies from the automotive aftermarket and tuning industry will be present, looking forward to meeting enthusiasts and customers. Their booths will be spread across the seven exhibition halls and the outdoor exhibition area. Confirmed exhibitors include Barracuda Racing Wheels, Breyton Wheels, BBS, Giacuzzo, Milotec, Cor.Speed Sports Wheels, Sparco Wheels, Recaro (represented by JMS), KW Automotive, Gladen Audio, Schmidt, Hankook, OZ Racing Wheels, Driftinglele, and many more. A special highlight is the cooperation with Tuning World Bodensee, which will be represented with its own booth. In addition, the well-known Tuning-Profis will return to the event. Visitors can also look forward to attractive special discounts offered by exhibitors throughout the day.
The legendary JMS YouTube livestream will, of course, also return for its seventh year. As always, several exhibitors will present their vehicles live, giving fans who cannot attend in person the opportunity to experience the event online. Another highlight of the livestream will be the presentation of the Top 5 vehicles selected during the official show car judging with up to 20 privately owned show cars competing.
Even after the official event ends at 6:00 PM, the excitement continues at Motorworld Village Metzingen. Visitors can relax with chilled petrolhead vibes and DJ beats before seamlessly transitioning into the big Aftershow Party, which starts at 8:30 PM
By the way: Just 500 meters from Motorworld Village is Outletcity Metzingen, one of Europe's largest outlet shopping destinations. It offers the perfect opportunity to combine an exciting day of cars and tuning with an outstanding shopping experience.
Further information about Performance Messe Part VII (September 5, 2026):
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Ansprechpartner: Jochen Schweiker
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.performance-messe.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de