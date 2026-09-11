Performance Messe Part VII in Metzingen: A Spectacular Show for the Seventh Edition!
The spacious grounds, covering around 28,000 square metres, offered plenty of roomfor more than 300 spectacular show cars. Many of these had been brought along bythe approximately 30 participating exhibitors and partners. The line-up ranged fromKW, Barracuda, Cor.Speed, Giacuzzo and Milotec to Gladen Audio and Hankook, aswell as Schmidt Felgen, Breyton and, of course, JMS Fahrzeugteile. The TuningWorld Bodensee also joined the event for the first time. The team from Driftinglele,another regular guest at the Performance Messe, organised a competition this timearound in which visitors had to estimate the weight of two complete wheel assemblies.
Once again, one of the central elements of the Performance Messe was the nowfirmly established YouTube livestream. It not only gave the companies represented onsite the opportunity to showcase their cars and products to a wide audience, but alsofeatured presentations of numerous privately owned vehicles taking part in the event.In the afternoon, the Top 5 cars from the vehicle judging were also awarded theirprizes. Maui and Charly from Tuning-Profis supported both the selection process andthe presentation of the awards. Third place went to a VW Bora with spectacularcustom paintwork, second place to a VW Golf 3 in a two-tone look with Airridesuspension, and first place to the well-known Audi A6 Avant “White Pearl”.
While other events tend to fade from public awareness just a few days after they areover, the Performance Messe continues to attract attention long after the event itself –thanks to its unique livestream. The livestream can, of course, still be viewed at thefollowing link:https://www.youtube.com/...
Media interest was also strong in other respects. In addition to 17 content creatorsfrom the social media scene, representatives of traditional media outlets, includingregional television broadcaster RTF.1, Bild newspaper and Südwest Presse, attendedthe event to report on it.
Of course, there will be another Performance Messe in Metzingen next year. Theeighth edition will take place on September 4, 2027.
All further information is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Contact: Jochen Schweiker
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
Email:info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.performance-messe.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de