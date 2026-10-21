Made in Croatia: Ultra-Low VW Golf GTD on Cor.Speed Kharma Wheels
More specifically, the choice fell on the popular Kharma wheels in 8.5x19 inches on allfour corners. Finished in Higloss Bronze Brushed Surface, the wheels immediatelycatch the eye, while their intricate, technical-looking asymmetrical design furtherenhances their visual appeal. Grip is provided by 225/35 tires, and the wheels aremounted using black Barracuda Racing Bolts.
Several additional upgrades ensure that this Croatian Golf is a true showstopper. Anair suspension system with push-button height adjustment allows the compact dieselhot hatch to drop its bodywork almost onto the asphalt. Further highlights include aRieger rear diffuser, Maxton Design side skirts, and a partial wrap finished in an "AirBull The Purple Edition" design.
Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are available on the YouTubechannel “Corspeed Sports Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile“corspeed.sports.wheels”or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”.The light alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed rim range are available from cardealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all thefacts and price and delivery information directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de