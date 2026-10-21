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JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Made in Croatia: Ultra-Low VW Golf GTD on Cor.Speed Kharma Wheels

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
JMS Fahrzeugteile, based in Neckartenzlingen near Germany's Swabian Alb region,has long since become far more than just a well-established name in the Germantuning scene. The company also enjoys great success internationally, with one of thekeys to that success being its close cooperation with trusted local partners. In Croatia,for example, the experienced JMS team works closely with the specialists at Formulad.o.o., located near Rijeka. As a result, that company regularly equips its customers'project cars with components from the JMS portfolio. The sixth-generation VW GolfGTD featured here is a perfect example, riding on a premium set of Cor.Speed SportsWheels.

More specifically, the choice fell on the popular Kharma wheels in 8.5x19 inches on allfour corners. Finished in Higloss Bronze Brushed Surface, the wheels immediatelycatch the eye, while their intricate, technical-looking asymmetrical design furtherenhances their visual appeal. Grip is provided by 225/35 tires, and the wheels aremounted using black Barracuda Racing Bolts.

Several additional upgrades ensure that this Croatian Golf is a true showstopper. Anair suspension system with push-button height adjustment allows the compact dieselhot hatch to drop its bodywork almost onto the asphalt. Further highlights include aRieger rear diffuser, Maxton Design side skirts, and a partial wrap finished in an "AirBull The Purple Edition" design.

Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are available on the YouTubechannel “Corspeed Sports Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile“corspeed.sports.wheels”or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”.The light alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed rim range are available from cardealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all thefacts and price and delivery information directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de

 

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.