Lightweight Wheels for the Fun Japanese Sports Coupe: GT86 Meets Summa
The Summa wheels mounted on the axles can undoubtedly be described as the perfect choice for the stripped-back Toyota, which weighs in at just under 1.3 tons (2.600 lb). Thanks in part to their Flow Forged manufacturing process, they are characterized by extremely low weight. Starting at only 7.3 kilograms/16.1 lb (7.5x17 inches), the Summa wheels are especially popular among drivers of performance- and motorsport-oriented project cars. In the 8x18-inch size fitted to the Toyota, the matte bronze-finished wheels weigh 8.7 kilograms/19.2 lb each. The Continental tires are sized 225/40R18.
As for the technical upgrades, an ST X coilover suspension provides both a wellbalanced lowered stance and optimized driving dynamics. In addition, the Milltek sport exhaust system delivers a more fitting acoustic soundtrack for the GT86’s performance.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de