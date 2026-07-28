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Story Box-ID: 1068459

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
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Lightweight OZ Wheels on the Japanese Hot Hatch Civic Type R

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
For a long time, Japanese car manufacturers were renowned for their distinctive sports car culture. At its peak in the 1990s, the market offered a wide range of dynamic coupés, targas, and convertibles - whether from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi, or Nissan. Over the years, however, these model lines gradually disappeared, leaving only a few vehicles standing today. One of them is the Civic Type R, the flagship version of Honda’s ever - popular compact model.

The example presented here is a third - generation model from 2007, now appearing even more dynamic and individual thanks to enhancements by JMS Fahrzeugteile. The highlight of the upgrade is the new set of wheels. The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen equipped the Type R with a set of lightweight OZ Ultraleggera wheels. Finished in Race Gold, they add a distinct motorsport flair to the hot hatch. The one-piece, double-spoke wheels measure 8x18 inches all around. Hankook tires in size 225/40ZR18 ensure optimal road contact and promise plenty of grip. As a result, this Honda is perfectly prepared - even for high - speed runs at places like the Nürburgring.

A set of lowering springs from H&R completes the refinement of the Type R. They reduce the compact sports car’s ride height by around 35 millimeters, which not only enhances its appearance but also benefits handling.

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.