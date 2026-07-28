Lightweight OZ Wheels on the Japanese Hot Hatch Civic Type R

For a long time, Japanese car manufacturers were renowned for their distinctive sports car culture. At its peak in the 1990s, the market offered a wide range of dynamic coupés, targas, and convertibles - whether from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi, or Nissan. Over the years, however, these model lines gradually disappeared, leaving only a few vehicles standing today. One of them is the Civic Type R, the flagship version of Honda’s ever - popular compact model.



The example presented here is a third - generation model from 2007, now appearing even more dynamic and individual thanks to enhancements by JMS Fahrzeugteile. The highlight of the upgrade is the new set of wheels. The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen equipped the Type R with a set of lightweight OZ Ultraleggera wheels. Finished in Race Gold, they add a distinct motorsport flair to the hot hatch. The one-piece, double-spoke wheels measure 8x18 inches all around. Hankook tires in size 225/40ZR18 ensure optimal road contact and promise plenty of grip. As a result, this Honda is perfectly prepared - even for high - speed runs at places like the Nürburgring.



A set of lowering springs from H&R completes the refinement of the Type R. They reduce the compact sports car’s ride height by around 35 millimeters, which not only enhances its appearance but also benefits handling.

(lifePR) (