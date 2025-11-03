Japanese mid - size station wagon Mazda 6 on Barracuda Project 2.0

The Mazda 6 had long since passed its prime when it was discontinued in 2024–atleast in its long-established and highly regarded form with a combustion engine.Nevertheless, it remained an interesting and attractive alternative to its competitors,such as VW, Ford, and Opel, which have always been preferred in Germany, as wellas premium manufacturers like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW.Tobias,owner of the third and last generation 6 station wagon presented here, not onlyappreciates the qualities of the Japanese car. He also decided that his Mazda deserveda custom upgrade. The main feature: a set of Barracuda Racing Wheels.Project 2.0 wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series are mounted on the axles.Measuring 9x20 inches, they fill the wheel arches to capacity. This is facilitated notleast by the lowering effect of an ST suspensions coilover kit. The tires measure235/35R20, and the silver brushed finish is as classic as it is harmonious with thestation wagon's white paintwork.Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “BarracudaRacing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”orthe Facebookpage “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensiveBarracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialistretailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directlyfrom:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0E-Mail:info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de