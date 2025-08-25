Individualized icon: Audi TT on Cor.Speed Kharma

It's hard to believe, but the Audi TT has not been available as a new car for about ayear and a half now. Yet the compact sports car, built as a coupé androadster, hasachieved something truly extraordinary in its lifetime: with its characteristic and unusualdesign, it became an automotive icon virtually from a standing start after its launch in1998 and can be sure of its place in the history books. Morethan 660,000 units wereproduced in three generations over a period of almost exactly 25 years. Among theenthusiastic buyers was Christine, the owner of the last generation 8S Coupépresented here. The car received a whole range of customizations, including a set ofhigh-quality Cor.Speed Sports Wheels.To be more precise, the Audi stands on the Kharma wheels, which are characterizedby a technical, asymmetrical design. Thanks to production using the flow-forgedprocess, they are particularly light. Thedimensions are 9x20 inches and the tiresmeasure 245/30R20 accordingly. With their bronze brushed finish, they are a real eye-catcher on the TT, which has a rather understated appearance with its white paintwork.The significant lowering is thanks to an H&R Deep coilover suspension.Further visual accents are provided by the components of the Rieger Tuning body kit,while the Friedrich Motorsport exhaust system guarantees an appropriate, throatiersound. Last but not least, EBC brake discs and pads promiseeven more superiordeceleration values.Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are available on the YouTubechannel “Corspeed Sports Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile“corspeed.sports.wheels”or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”.The light alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed rim range are available from cardealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all thefacts and price and delivery information directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20E-Mail:info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de