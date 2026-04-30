Flash Red for the Pony Car: Ford Mustang on Barracuda Project 3.0 Wheels

While the current US car tuning scene is (almost) entirely focused on the latestgeneration of the Ford Mustang (S650), its predecessor built from 2014 to 2023–theS550/LAE–still clearly dominates the community. Not without reason: this sixth-generation Mustang is the model that truly established the Pony Car’s popularity inEurope. The Gen6 coupe shown here, powered by a naturallyaspirated 5.0-literCoyote V8, was selected for individualization by Nuding Performance, the tuningdivision of Ford dealership Nuding in Remshalden.



The visual highlights of this Mustang GT are undoubtedly its Barracuda Project 3.0wheels from the brand’s Flow Forged Ultralight Series. Measuring a generous 10.0x20inches on both axles, they feature the “Flash Red” finish, which prominentlyaccentuates the machined sections of the five pairs of double Y-spokes. The concaveone-piece wheels are fitted withMichelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, sized 265/35R20 at thefront and 285/35R20 at the rear.



Although the sixth-generation Mustang already delivers significantly improved lateraldynamics compared to earlier models, further optimization was possible. To achieveeven more agile and precise cornering characteristics, Nuding Performance installed aKW Variant 3 coilover suspension with adjustable compression and rebound damping.Finally, the Coyote V8 also received a performance upgrade.



Stunning Barracuda videos are available on the YouTube channel “BarracudaRacing Wheels” as well as interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”.The lightweight alloy wheels from Barracuda’s extensive wheel lineup are availablefrom authorized dealerships as well as well-stocked tire and specialist retailers.

(lifePR) (