Teilen
- Pressemitteilung BoxID 661950
- Newsroom
Craftsmanship meets sportiness - Maserati Levante from G & S Exclusive
(lifePR) (Walddorfhäslach, ) When a traditional brand name such as Maserati leaves its well-known territory and presents an SUV, this itself is a good thing. But G&S Exclusive from the Swabian Alb turns this into something very special. The specialist company is the first refiner to present a bodywork kit for the Italian sports utility vehicle called Levante. This design program for the Levante shall be launched in the market in the spring of 2017.
The Levante is said to be the most versatile sports car from Maserati, which combines sporty handling and stunning design with everyday usability and efficiency. Maximum driving pleasure, maximum attentiveness: the most striking feature of G&S Performance SUV is the tailor-made bodywork conversion kit. It comprises a front lip and a rear diffuser among other things. Like the other add-on parts, the specially developed side skirts can be primed, painted or delivered in carbon. Unique air scoops with air vents have been installed on the bonnet and emphasise the special character of the car. The 3-part rear wing delivers a powerful appearance at the rear; it picks up the design feature of “gills” and also has three distinct openings. Upon request, G&S also offers to refine varied add-on parts. All window bars, struts in the front grill, door handles and even the Maserati lettering are coated with real carbon and they enhance the sporty look of the car. The SUV now rolls on new aluminium wheels with the dimensions 9 x 22 inches and 11 x 22 inches. Even the colour can be matched to the car if desired.
All body parts are manufactured in the approved body shop in South Germany. World wide distributors from jms you will find on www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de Dealer enquiries appreciated.
Worldwide distribution
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
The Levante is said to be the most versatile sports car from Maserati, which combines sporty handling and stunning design with everyday usability and efficiency. Maximum driving pleasure, maximum attentiveness: the most striking feature of G&S Performance SUV is the tailor-made bodywork conversion kit. It comprises a front lip and a rear diffuser among other things. Like the other add-on parts, the specially developed side skirts can be primed, painted or delivered in carbon. Unique air scoops with air vents have been installed on the bonnet and emphasise the special character of the car. The 3-part rear wing delivers a powerful appearance at the rear; it picks up the design feature of “gills” and also has three distinct openings. Upon request, G&S also offers to refine varied add-on parts. All window bars, struts in the front grill, door handles and even the Maserati lettering are coated with real carbon and they enhance the sporty look of the car. The SUV now rolls on new aluminium wheels with the dimensions 9 x 22 inches and 11 x 22 inches. Even the colour can be matched to the car if desired.
All body parts are manufactured in the approved body shop in South Germany. World wide distributors from jms you will find on www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de Dealer enquiries appreciated.
Worldwide distribution
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
Website Promotion
Weitere Pressemitteilungen dieses Herausgebers
- 06.07.2017 - Edles Tuning für einen italienischen Boliden - der Maserati Levante von G & S Exclusive
- 29.06.2017 - Press Release Barracuda Racing Wheels: Nissan Juke Nismo by Tuning-Kontor with Barracuda Inferno
- 29.06.2017 - Pressemitteilung Barracuda Racing Wheels: Kraftzwerg Nissan Juke Nismo von Tuning Kontor mit Barracuda Inferno-Felgen