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JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
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Barracuda meets MB Customs: Dragoon rims and more on the Hot Hatch Golf R

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
For petrolheads who wanted a hot hatch from Volkswagen, there was only one logical choice for a long time: the legendary GTI! But then, in 2002, in-house competition arose. Suddenly, the GTI was no longer the strongest horse in the Golf stable. From then on, that honor went to the R32. Since then, five generations of the top model, always equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive and, since the departure from the 3.2-liter naturally aspirated engine in 2009, simply called R, have been produced. Of course, owners also like to retrofit their compact sports cars. The sensational appearance of the model presented here, based on the Golf 7, is thanks in part to high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The specialists at MB-Customs in Heddesheim, located near Mannheim in northern Baden-Württemberg, were responsible for the conversion. Marc Breitwieser's team fitted the VW with lightweight Barracuda Dragoon rims, manufactured using the flow forged process. The wheels, which feature detailed, asymmetrical styling, measure 8.5x19 and 9x19 inches. Despite the different widths, the tires are uniformly 235/35R19 all around. Higloss Black was chosen as the finish, and the matching lowering is due to a KW Variant 3 coilover suspension.

The color scheme of the Golf R's bodywork is far less subtle and understated than that of the Dragoon. Thanks to partial wrapping, it has a striking two-tone look: while the front up to the B-pillar is blue, the rear is finished in a rich red. MB-Customs added further individual accents with the help of a spoiler lip and a diffuser from Rieger Tuning. And to round it all off, a Remus sports exhaust system adds even more emphasis to the extroverted look with a richer sound.

For more information contact:

MB Customs
Marc Breitwieser
Siemensstraße 3
D-68542 Heddesheim
Tel.: +49 (0) 170 / 990 80 64
E-Mail: info@mb-customs.de
www.mb-customs.de

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                    
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                                                    
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                        
www.barracuda-europe.de                           

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.