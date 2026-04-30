Barracuda meets MB Customs: Dragoon rims and more on the Hot Hatch Golf R
The specialists at MB-Customs in Heddesheim, located near Mannheim in northern Baden-Württemberg, were responsible for the conversion. Marc Breitwieser's team fitted the VW with lightweight Barracuda Dragoon rims, manufactured using the flow forged process. The wheels, which feature detailed, asymmetrical styling, measure 8.5x19 and 9x19 inches. Despite the different widths, the tires are uniformly 235/35R19 all around. Higloss Black was chosen as the finish, and the matching lowering is due to a KW Variant 3 coilover suspension.
The color scheme of the Golf R's bodywork is far less subtle and understated than that of the Dragoon. Thanks to partial wrapping, it has a striking two-tone look: while the front up to the B-pillar is blue, the rear is finished in a rich red. MB-Customs added further individual accents with the help of a spoiler lip and a diffuser from Rieger Tuning. And to round it all off, a Remus sports exhaust system adds even more emphasis to the extroverted look with a richer sound.
For more information contact:
MB Customs
Marc Breitwieser
Siemensstraße 3
D-68542 Heddesheim
Tel.: +49 (0) 170 / 990 80 64
E-Mail: info@mb-customs.de
www.mb-customs.de
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de