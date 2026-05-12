Barracuda and Cor.Speed at Tuning World Bodensee: SenZZo Premiere and Special Trade Fair Discount
As the highlight of the show, the brand-new Barracuda SenZZo flow forming wheel,introduced for the 2026 season, will celebrate its publicdebut. Featuring a stylishY-spoke design with delicate cut-outs and further fine state-of-the-art details, thewheel is available in sizes ranging from 8.5x19 to 10.5x22 inches as well as in thetwo finishes Hyper Silver and Matt Black Puresports.
Furthermore, even car enthusiasts who are unable to attend Tuning World Bodenseein person can still benefit from this event highlight at JMS Fahrzeugteile. During thetrade fair week, from May 11 to May 17, 2026, customers will receive a 10% discountin the JMS online shop by using the code TWBOS26. The promotion applies to theentire product range, with the exception of products from KW suspensions (includingST suspensions and ap Sportfahrwerke) as well as BBS. So, a visit to the JMSonline store onwww.jms-fahrzeugteile.deis definitely worthwhile!
All further information is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de
www.corspeed-europe.de