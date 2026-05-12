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JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH +49 7127 960840
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Barracuda and Cor.Speed at Tuning World Bodensee: SenZZo Premiere and Special Trade Fair Discount

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
This year’s edition of Tuning World Bodensee is just around the corner.FromThursday, May 14 to Sunday, May 17, 2026, the modern, bright exhibition halls andoutdoor areas of Messe Friedrichshafen will once again become the place to be for allpetrolheads and tuning enthusiasts. Of course, JMS Fahrzeugteile will also be partofthe event! At booth 402 in hall A5, the specialists from Neckartenzlingen, located nearthe Swabian Alb, will present their extensive range of tuning components togetherwith their long-standing Swiss partner aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile. Particular attentionwill be given to the premium wheels from the popular brands Barracuda RacingWheels and Cor.Speed Sports Wheels.

As the highlight of the show, the brand-new Barracuda SenZZo flow forming wheel,introduced for the 2026 season, will celebrate its publicdebut. Featuring a stylishY-spoke design with delicate cut-outs and further fine state-of-the-art details, thewheel is available in sizes ranging from 8.5x19 to 10.5x22 inches as well as in thetwo finishes Hyper Silver and Matt Black Puresports.

Furthermore, even car enthusiasts who are unable to attend Tuning World Bodenseein person can still benefit from this event highlight at JMS Fahrzeugteile. During thetrade fair week, from May 11 to May 17, 2026, customers will receive a 10% discountin the JMS online shop by using the code TWBOS26. The promotion applies to theentire product range, with the exception of products from KW suspensions (includingST suspensions and ap Sportfahrwerke) as well as BBS. So, a visit to the JMSonline store onwww.jms-fahrzeugteile.deis definitely worthwhile!

All further information is available from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de 
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de
www.corspeed-europe.de 

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.