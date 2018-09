Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Sabrina Doberstein presents an Audi S3 (8P) with Project 3.0

14.09.18

Barracuda just recently presented a new lightweight rim design with its Project 3.0 from the Ultralight series. It is characterized by the visual effect of its Y spoke and the eye-catching milled spoke contours (patented by Licardor). This Audi S3 from the 8P series demonstrates magnificently how the wheels can look on a custom-tuned car.



Together with supermodel Sabrina Doberstein of fashion and TV fame, this compact, three-door sports car shows 8.5x19” ET43 Project 3.0 rims with a 5x112 bolt circle (€459). They are secured with red Barracuda racing bolts, which need no registration and also serve an antitheft function (€9 each), while the tires measure 225/35R19.



Some of the Audi’s supplementary features are dark-tinted taillights and a Wiechers roll bar in the interior. What is more, an adaptive air suspension substantially lowers the vehicle. The S3 can be seen on display at Barracuda Racing Wheels stand at the Essen Motor Show (hall 7, stand D23).



In these pictures, Sabrina Doberstein is wearing products from the Barracuda Racewear collection: a T shirt and the snapback cap with an embroidered logo, each available for €19.90.

