Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: New rim model - Ultralight Project 3.0 on the VW Golf GTI
Walddorfhäslach, (lifePR) - Barracuda Racing Wheels has been doing an extremely successful business in wheels and rims for more than twenty years and thus has golden oldies like the strikingly marked bestseller “Tzunamee” in its product range. Yet to keep its top position on the scene secure in the future, Barracuda also, of course, presents new creations at regular intervals. These included most recently the Ultralight Series of rims.
Now the Ultralight Project 3.0 has been added to this family of weight-optimized rim models. These convex-concave rims with a black milled finish are designed with five pairs of Y-spokes. The outside of each spoke is marked by a milled, V-shaped edge made using a process patented by the Licardo company. The edges give the wheel an extraordinary look – not only when stationary, but also on the move. The wheel comes in sizes of 8.5x18” (339 euros) or 8.5x19” (459 euros). Despite these relatively compact sizes, the concavity amounts to about five centimeters. What is more, thanks to their large body-to-tire clearance, the Ultralight Project 3.0 are also suitable for use on vehicles with amply dimensioned brake systems.
The new wheel looks especially good on the current seventh-generation VW Golf GTI, for instance. On the car shown here, 8.5x19” ET43 Barracuda Ultralight Project 3.0 wheels are combined with 225/35 tires and lowered with a KW V3 coilover suspension.
All additional facts, as well as price and delivery information on the entire Barracuda Racing Wheels product range, are available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de
