Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Barracuda Virus 20" wheels on Audi's smallest SUV

26.10.18

Quite a new member of Audi’s extensive SUV range is the little Q2, whose striking design appeals especially to a hip young target group. Now this specimen, fitted out with a set of wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels, shows us how the car can be customized even further.The wheels are 9x20” Barracuda Virus rims with seven spokes (449 euros) and 255/30 R20 tires, and to go perfectly with the matte gunmetal finish, Signpartner in Oberhausen has given the body a matte gray wrapping. Thanks for customizing the rest of the Audi goes out to Premio in Oberhausen, the local Barracuda Racing Wheels support center.Of course, Barracuda Racing Wheels is also going to be at the 2018 Essen Motor Show. Model Sabrina Doberstein will also be on hand for photos and car talk at stand D32 in Hall 7, a joint stand shared with Cor.Speed Sports Wheels und JMS Fahrzeugteile.There are also breathtaking videos from Barracuda on the “Barracuda Racing Wheels” YouTube channel or the “barracuda.wheels” interactive Instagram profile. The light-alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda range of rims are available at car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist stores. As an alternative, they can be obtained, along with all additional facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 26D-72141 WalddorfhäslachTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20E-Mail: info@ barracuda-europe.de Instagram: barracuda.wheelsYouTube: Barracuda Racing WheelsFacebook: Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe