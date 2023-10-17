Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Barracuda Razzer
The wheel for individualistsNeckartenzlingen, )
En detail: The contour of the V-spokes was milled after casting, so that the Razzer visually appears to be an inch larger than its nominal size. Another milling was also placed between the Vs, which slopes towards the outside. This also benefits the size effect of the wheel. So that the spokes appear particularly three-dimensional, the outer edge is not continuous, but rather at a distance from the spokes. Last but not least, bars on the Vs and relief pockets were integrated into the rim design. Similar to the popular sister model Barracuda Ultralight 3.0, it is possible to color-accentuate the milled spoke contours with flash paint.
The Barracuda Razzer is expected to be available from March 2024. The size portfolio will range from 8.5x19 inches to 8.5x20 and 10.0x20 as well as 9.5x21 and 10.5x21 to 9.5x22 and 10.5x22 inches. The price list starts at 399 euros in a black satin finish with a milled surface contour. A second color variant, about which no more will be revealed at this point, will be added at a later date. Pre-orders are being accepted now: an offer that those interested should take advantage of in order to be one of the first to be on the new Barracuda Razzer at the start of the next car tuning season.
The development of the Razzer has been completed and design protection has been registered. As usual, attractive partner conditions await specialist retailers.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de