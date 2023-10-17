Kontakt
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Barracuda Razzer

The wheel for individualists

After around a year of development work in cooperation with the Licardor company, the time had come on September 9th, 2023: As part of the Performance Trade Fair & Car Show organized by JMS Fahrzeugteile in the Motorworld Village Metzingen, JMS Managing Director Jochen Schweiker unveiled the Razzer, the new light alloy wheel highlight of the Barracuda Racing Wheels brand. Barracuda rims are sold worldwide - with the exception of Switzerland - by JMS. At first glance, the Razzer, which is manufactured using the flow forming process and is therefore part of Barracuda's Ultralight Series, looks like a “completely normal” cross-spoke rim.  However, upon closer inspection, it reveals numerous facets that elevate it far above the norm.

En detail: The contour of the V-spokes was milled after casting, so that the Razzer visually appears to be an inch larger than its nominal size. Another milling was also placed between the Vs, which slopes towards the outside. This also benefits the size effect of the wheel. So that the spokes appear particularly three-dimensional, the outer edge is not continuous, but rather at a distance from the spokes. Last but not least, bars on the Vs and relief pockets were integrated into the rim design.  Similar to the popular sister model Barracuda Ultralight 3.0, it is possible to color-accentuate the milled spoke contours with flash paint.

The Barracuda Razzer is expected to be available from March 2024. The size portfolio will range from 8.5x19 inches to 8.5x20 and 10.0x20 as well as 9.5x21 and 10.5x21 to 9.5x22 and 10.5x22 inches. The price list starts at 399 euros in a black satin finish with a milled surface contour. A second color variant, about which no more will be revealed at this point, will be added at a later date. Pre-orders are being accepted now: an offer that those interested should take advantage of in order to be one of the first to be on the new Barracuda Razzer at the start of the next car tuning season.

The development of the Razzer has been completed and design protection has been registered.  As usual, attractive partner conditions await specialist retailers.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers.  Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
