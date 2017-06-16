Teilen
BMW M235i on 20-inch Barracuda Inferno alloy wheels
(lifePR) (Walddorfhäslach, ) While the M2 is the flagship model of BMW’s two-door Coupe range, the second-tier M235i also provides a lot of fun. This M performance model can be made even more attractive with a set of Barracuda Racing Wheels.
The Barracuda Inferno wheels in gunmetal finish are a natural fit on the sporty BMW Coupe, perfectly matching its fire-red paint finish. Sized 8.5Jx19-inch and 9.5Jx19-inch front and rear respectively, and shod with 225/35R19 and 245/30R19 tyres, the wider rear wheels require some wheel arch clearance work for a perfect fit.
The car’s stance and handling are further improved with the fitment of a set of H&R lowering springs.
A big thank you to M.Photography for the images. (www.facebook.com/M.Photo.Official).
