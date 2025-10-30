BMW G87 M2 by MrSpectrum: Barracuda Razzer wheels, wrapping, and more

Kontakt
Over the past few years, MrSpectrum has attracted attention in the tuning scene with his spectacular Audi RS 6 Avant wrapped in a rainbow foil. He owes this especially to his impressive success on social media. His Instagram page, @rs6spectrum, has around 230,000 followers! Now, MrSpectrum is stepping it up and unveiling a second car: a BMW M2 of the current G87 generation. As part of a collaborative project with various partners, the car received an extensive refinement. Among these were not only Hankook, KW Automotive, cardiologie Tuning and SHD Powercoating, but also JMS Fahrzeugteile and Barracuda Racing Wheels. The high-quality wheels on the coupe come from the portfolio of this trendy brand.

As with the RS 6, MrSpectrum chose Razzer wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series for the M2. They are characterized by their low weight, thanks to being manufactured using the flow forged process. The concave version in 10x20 inches is installed on the front axle, while the rear features the even larger 10.5x21-inch deep concave variant. The Hyper Silber finish gives the intricately and cleverly designed Y-spoke wheel a classic yet timeless appearance. The Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tires measure 285/30ZR20 at the front and 295/25ZR21 at the rear. Of course, the Razzer wheels come with the necessary type approvals, allowing for hassle-free registration in the BMW’s vehicle documents.

A KW Variant 3 coilover suspension provides, on the one hand, a lowered stance that perfectly fits the new wheels under the fenders. On the other hand, it delivers enhanced driving dynamics to the M2. The installation of the suspension system and wheels, as well as the registration and professional wheel alignment, were carried out at cardiologie Tuning in Bergisch Gladbach.

As a finishing touch, WrapCut Folientechnik applied an Inozetek Super Gloss Metallic film in Royalty Purple to the M coupe.

Finally, thanks go to @scope_shots for taking the photos.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda wheel range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                    
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                     
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                        
www.barracuda-europe.de                        

