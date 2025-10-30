BMW G87 M2 by MrSpectrum: Barracuda Razzer wheels, wrapping, and more
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
As with the RS 6, MrSpectrum chose Razzer wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series for the M2. They are characterized by their low weight, thanks to being manufactured using the flow forged process. The concave version in 10x20 inches is installed on the front axle, while the rear features the even larger 10.5x21-inch deep concave variant. The Hyper Silber finish gives the intricately and cleverly designed Y-spoke wheel a classic yet timeless appearance. The Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tires measure 285/30ZR20 at the front and 295/25ZR21 at the rear. Of course, the Razzer wheels come with the necessary type approvals, allowing for hassle-free registration in the BMW’s vehicle documents.
A KW Variant 3 coilover suspension provides, on the one hand, a lowered stance that perfectly fits the new wheels under the fenders. On the other hand, it delivers enhanced driving dynamics to the M2. The installation of the suspension system and wheels, as well as the registration and professional wheel alignment, were carried out at cardiologie Tuning in Bergisch Gladbach.
As a finishing touch, WrapCut Folientechnik applied an Inozetek Super Gloss Metallic film in Royalty Purple to the M coupe.
Finally, thanks go to @scope_shots for taking the photos.
